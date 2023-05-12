Book Talk with bestselling author B.A. Shapiro to be held virtually

B.A. Shapiro, bestselling author of nine novels, will discuss her newest mystery, Metropolis, at a remote meeting hosted by Del Mar Community Connections at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. The discussion is co-sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections’ Page Turners and the Del Mar Library’s Book Talk groups. Registration is required.

The cover of Metropolis by B.A. Shapiro.

(Copyright of B.A. Shapiro)

In Metropolis, the reader encounters six unforgettable characters who never would have met if not for their connection to the Metropolis Storage Warehouse. When a harrowing accident—or is it an accident?—occurs in the building, each person is forced to reconsider their life circumstances. Shapiro has wrapped an ensemble cast around a mystery that thematically explores the myth of “pulling yourself up by the bootstraps” in current day America.

Shapiro is the award-winning and New York Times bestselling author of nine novels, including Metropolis, The Collector’s Apprentice, The Muralist and The Art Forger, which won the New England Book Award for Fiction, among other honors. Her books have been selected as Community Reads throughout the country and have been translated into over a dozen languages. She holds a PhD in sociology and has directed research projects for a residential substance abuse facility, worked as a systems analyst/statistician, headed the Boston office of a software development firm, and served as an adjunct professor teaching sociology at Tufts University and creative writing at Northeastern University.

Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to support and serve the seniors of Del Mar so that they may age independently and vibrantly at home. DMCC plans many activities to keep older adults engaged, including cultural discussions like Page Turners Book Talks.

Those interested in attending the discussion will find the registration link at www.dmcc.cc/calendar, or call the DMCC office at (858) 792-7565 to receive assistance. A limited number of complimentary copies is available to residents of the 92014 zip code.