Motivational speaker, comedian Edna Nerona to give talk at Optimist Club of Del Mar – Solana Beach virtual meeting

The Optimist Club of Del Mar - Solana Beach recently announced that motivational speaker and comedian Edna Nerona will be presenting her speech titled “Behind the Screen: Getting Real about Cyberbullying and Social Media Safety” during their upcoming meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and can be accessed using Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3859025629

Edna Nerona

(Clay Chapman Photography)

According to a recent Center for Disease Control and Prevention report on violence prevention, 1 in 6 high school students reported being cyberbullied.

“That’s alarming!”, says Nerona. She goes on to say, “Social media may be a powerful marketing tool for businesses and for building personal connections, but those same convenient tools make us vulnerable to hacking, harassment, and depression, especially for adolescents.”

As a survivor of bullying herself, Nerona will share her personal experiences, provide a deeper awareness of cyberbullying, and will provide tips on how consumers can be smarter and safer about social media use.

Nerona harnesses her expertise from speaking and performing arts to help business professionals find their unique voice and humor as public speakers. To learn more about Nerona, visit ednaspeaks.com.

Founded in 1981, the Optimist Club of Del Mar - Solana Beach serves the youth in the communities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, Carmel Valley, Pacific Highlands, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas through support of local organizations in a variety of ways. The club invites members of those communities to contact Optimist Club President Joe Kellejian joekellejian@gmail.com or Club Secretary Jim Parrotte jimparrotte@hotmail.com for information regarding Optimist Club membership or for ways you may help to serve the youth in local communities.