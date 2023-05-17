Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Music Society will present “Nat Geo Live: Coral Kingdoms & Empires of Ice” with David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes on Thursday, May 25.

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Nat Geo Live: Coral Kingdoms & Empires of Ice” at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at 7600 Fay Ave. Photographers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes will detail their explorations into unique marine environments. $20 and up. theconrad.org

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents “G12: Can Science Mend a Broken Heart?” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the Building 12 auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure, San Diego. Assistant professor Alexandre Colas will discuss his work in the field of regenerative medicine to repair damaged heart cells. Free. bit.ly/41WpJfZ

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• Minh Lê and Raissa Figueroa discuss and sign their new children’s book, “Real to Me,” beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. The book will be available for purchase. warwicks.com/event/figueroa-and-le-2023

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “STEAM Tuesday: Who Would Win?” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, for children in kindergarten through fifth grade to explore the survival characteristics of species. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Yoga-Body: Muscle” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. $30. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla High School Theatre Arts Department presents “Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at 750 Nautilus St. The student production is directed by Stacey Allen. $10 for adults; $5 for children younger than 10. ljhstheatre.com/playbill

• Bodhi Tree Concerts presents “Best of Cole Porter” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The concert will benefit San Diego Therapeutic Horsemanship. $30. bodhitreeconcerts.org

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Music Triumphs Over Censure” at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces written by Jewish composers Mendelssohn, Mahler and Kahn. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Chris Hauty at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Haughty will discuss and sign his new book, “The Devil You Know (Hayley Chill Thriller No. 4).” Free, or $27.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/hauty-2023

• The San Diego International Jewish Film Festival presents a midseason screening of “My Boss Charlie” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. $18. 2023sdijff.eventive.org/welcome

• The Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego presents “The Children of Willesden Lane” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The one-woman theatrical performance by concert pianist Mona Golabek tells her mother’s story of survival as a teenage Austrian Jewish refugee who pursued her dream of becoming a pianist. Free. Registration is required. amphitheater.ucsd.edu/event/the-children-of-willesden-lane

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at 7611 Fay Ave. The film “Living” will be shown. $19. thelotent.com/movie/LaJolla/Living#

The La Jolla Community Center will present “The Music of Harold Arlen” with the Joshua White Trio on Friday, May 26. (Lev Tsimring)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “The Music of Harold Arlen” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The performance, part of the Fourth Friday Jazz Series, will feature the Joshua White Trio. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Shelter” through Saturday, May 27, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new paintings by French artist Geoffroy Tobé. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Quint Gallery presents “Wire and Beads” through Saturday, May 27, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features recent suspended sculptures by Anne Mudge. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

Salami Rose Joe Louis will play at The Loft @ UC San Diego on Tuesday, May 30, in La Jolla. (Fabrice Bourgelle)

• The Loft @ UC San Diego presents Salami Rose Joe Louis at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Lyman Lane, La Jolla. The multi-instrumentalist will play from her new album. Free for UCSD students; $22.66 general admission. srjl.tix.to/tour2023

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition through May at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photography by association members including Nicole Caulfield, Ann Chaitin, Christopher Conroe, Dana Levine, Julia Hiebaum, Victoria Gist-Towner, Gloria Moeller, Jeannine Romero, Carla Scheidlinger, Mark Sherman, Dottie Stanley and Kathryn Stephens. Free. LaJollaArtAssociation.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Love All” beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production on the rise of tennis icon and gender equity pioneer Billie Jean King will run through Sunday, July 2. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/love-all

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Biosphere Dreaming” through Friday, June 9, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit marks the first public presentation of ecologist and author Mark Nelson’s diaries and offers a unique perspective on “Biosphere 2,” a closed-ecosystem complex outside Oracle, Ariz., from 1991 to 1993. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• BFree Studio presents “Well, Well, Well” through Saturday, June 10, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features works of Glen Wilson, April Banks and June Edmonds. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

The Library at UC San Diego presents “The New Religion” with works by photographer and La Jollan Eric Blau through Sunday, July 2, in La Jolla. (Eric Blau)

• The Library at UC San Diego presents “The New Religion” through Sunday, July 2, at Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit by photographer and La Jollan Eric Blau features a series of polylith photographs created over a 12-year period to depict a fictitious religion. Free. bit.ly/BlauUCSD

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Wendell Kling: A Coruscating Sanctuary” and the San Diego State University Art Council through Saturday, July 8, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Exhibits feature works by Kling and graduate and upper-division undergraduate students of the School of Art and Design at SDSU. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• The Cottage restaurant presents a pop-up dining event in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 7702 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The eight-course meal by executive chef Paolo Chan featuring pan-Asian cuisine will kick off a new monthly summer dinner series. $85 per person. A portion of proceeds will benefit the San Diego Asian Pacific Islander Coalition. bit.ly/CottageAPHD

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents its 2023 Secret Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, offering a self-guided look at six private gardens in La Jolla, plus live music, plein air artists, and a Garden Boutique at the Historical Society’s Wisteria Cottage at 780 Prospect St. $55 in advance through Friday, May 19 ($45 for Historical Society members) and $65 the day of the event ($55 for members). A Secret Garden Party from 6 to 8 p.m. May 19 at a private home in La Jolla costs $75. lajollahistory.org

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Out to Lunch” at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at The Winery Restaurant, 4301 La Jolla Village Drive. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to join. Call or text Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆