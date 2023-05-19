City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 to co-host Memorial Day ceremony

Presentaion of the Colors by Camp Pendleton Young Marines at the Solana Beach Memorial Day ceremony last year.

The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 will co-host a Memorial Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 29, at the La Colonia Park Veterans Honor Courtyard, 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach.

Camp Pendleton Young Marines will be the honor guard. Mira Mesa High School student Collin Farrar will be the guest speaker, as well as Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner and Julian Gonzales, Post Commander for VFW Post 5431. The Santa Fe Christian Schools Band will perform patriotic songs. A special “Feathers from Heaven” dove release will be provided by Joe and Leslie Irwin. The Veterans Memorial wall, which honors the service of all Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars, will be available for viewing. Docents from the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will be on hand to conduct tours of the Historical Museum.

Light refreshments will be served. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

For more information, call 858-720-2453.