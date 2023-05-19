St. Peter’s Del Mar to hold annual community Memorial Day service

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Del Mar will hold its annual community Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. This year’s speaker will be the Reverend Michael Kilpatrick, US Army (retired), a deacon transitioning to All Souls’ Episcopal Church, San Diego. After the service of hymns and prayer, there will be a Memorial Roll Call where names of members of the armed forces who died in active service will be read, to recognize those who paid the ultimate price. Please email names for roll call no later than May 24 to Vicki Harney at vharney@stpetersdelmar.net and include rank, full name and branch of service. The service will conclude with Taps. All are welcome to attend. Address: 334 14th Street, Del Mar.