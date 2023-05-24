Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Warwick’s bookstore will present mentor and coach Eric Kaufmann on Wednesday, May 31, in La Jolla.

Lectures & learning

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents “G12: Can Science Mend a Broken Heart?” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the Building 12 auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure, San Diego. Assistant professor Alexandre Colas will discuss his work in the field of regenerative medicine to repair damaged heart cells. Free. bit.ly/41WpJfZ

• The Elizabeth Hospice presents “Introduction to Grief and Loss” at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays from June 8 through 29 on Zoom. The four-week workshop is for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Free. RSVP by Friday, June 2, to griefinfo@ehospice.org or (833) 349-2054.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Let’s Do Ballet With City Ballet of San Diego” on Saturday, June 3, at 7555 Draper Ave. A ballerina will teach fundamentals of ballet to children ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. and ages 6-10 at 11 a.m. Each child will leave with a coloring book about the lesson. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Saturday Morning Walkers” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, on the front lawn of the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Club members or those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to join. Call Peg at (858) 888-3666 or Kathleen at (858) 201-8678.

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Breathe & Bliss: Yoga for Flexibility, Immunity & Serenity” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through May at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “The Music of Harold Arlen” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The performance, part of the Fourth Friday Jazz Series, will feature the Joshua White Trio. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• BFree Studio presents a kintsugi workshop at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Kintsugi is the Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold. $75. All materials are provided. bfreestudio.net/events/149-kintsugi-workshop

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Shelter” through Saturday, May 27, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new paintings by French artist Geoffroy Tobé. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Quint Gallery presents “Wire and Beads” through Saturday, May 27, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features recent suspended sculptures by Anne Mudge. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Loft @ UC San Diego presents Salami Rose Joe Louis at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Lyman Lane, La Jolla. The multi-instrumentalist will play from her new album. Free for UCSD students; $22.66 for general admission. srjl.tix.to/tour2023

• Warwick’s bookstore presents mentor and coach Eric Kaufmann at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Kaufmann will discuss and sign his new book, “Leadership Breakdown: How Conscious Leaders Generate Breakthroughs that Enrich Business and the World.” Free, or $18.97 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/kaufmann-2023

The La Jolla Art Association is presenting an exhibition through May. (Kathryn Stephens)

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition through May at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photography by association members including Nicole Caulfield, Ann Chaitin, Christopher Conroe, Dana Levine, Julia Hiebaum, Victoria Gist-Towner, Gloria Moeller, Jeannine Romero, Carla Scheidlinger, Mark Sherman, Dottie Stanley and Kathryn Stephens. Free. LaJollaArtAssociation.org

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Los Angeles-based dance group Bodytraffic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 1-2, at 7600 Fay Ave. $25 and up. theconrad.org

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

Pianist Rodolfo Leone will perform Saturday, June 3, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla. (Jeff Fasano)

• Musica Vivace presents pianist Rodolfo Leone at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. $35. musicavivace.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Love All” beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production about the rise of tennis icon and gender equity pioneer Billie Jean King will run through Sunday, July 2. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/love-all

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and the Barona Cultural Center & Museum present “Muuyaawkeh (You Should Know)” through Sunday, June 4, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features works by eighth-graders from Barona Indian Charter School that explore the meaning and importance of Ematt Llehup (La Jolla) to Kumeyaay people. $25. mcasd.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Biosphere Dreaming” through Friday, June 9, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit marks the first public presentation of ecologist and author Mark Nelson’s diaries and offers a unique perspective on “Biosphere 2,” a closed-ecosystem complex outside Oracle, Ariz., from 1991 to 1993. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• BFree Studio presents “Well, Well, Well” through Saturday, June 10, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features works of Glen Wilson, April Banks and June Edmonds. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• The Library at UC San Diego presents “The New Religion” through Sunday, July 2, at Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit by photographer and La Jollan Eric Blau features a series of polylith photographs created over a 12-year period to depict a fictitious religion. Free. bit.ly/BlauUCSD

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Wendell Kling: A Coruscating Sanctuary” and the San Diego State University Art Council through Saturday, July 8, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Exhibits feature works by Kling and graduate and upper-division undergraduate students of the School of Art and Design at SDSU. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• The Marine Room restaurant presents “A Conscious Catch” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla. Marine Room executive chef Mike Minor and chef de cuisine Alex Pailles, sustainable-seafood chef Rick Moonen and others have created a menu that minimizes carbon footprints and supports local seafood purveyors. Proceeds will benefit the La Jolla-based Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans. $175. bit.ly/MarineRoomConsciousCatch

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆