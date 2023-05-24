May 25 issue: Local and regional events

North Coast Rep Theare shines spotlight on First Lady ‘Eleanor’

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Eleanor” June 7-July 2.

While sitting on a park bench in Washington, D. C., contemplating the death of her husband, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a riveting West Coast premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Award-winning actor Kandis Chappell deftly illuminates the witty, feisty, vulnerable woman who was considered the heart of FDR’s presidency. Exploring both the public and private persona of this remarkable woman, writer Mark St. Germain (Dancing Lessons, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Freud’s Last Session) captures the essence of the woman who left an indelible mark on American history.

For tickets and more information, visit .northcoastrep.org. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 to co-host Memorial Day ceremony

The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 will co-host a Memorial Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 29, at the La Colonia Park Veterans Honor Courtyard, 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach.

Camp Pendleton Young Marines will be the honor guard. Mira Mesa High School student Collin Farrar will be the guest speaker, as well as Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner and Julian Gonzales, Post Commander for VFW Post 5431. The Santa Fe Christian Schools Band will perform patriotic songs. A special “Feathers from Heaven” dove release will be provided by Joe and Leslie Irwin. The Veterans Memorial wall, which honors the service of all Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars, will be available for viewing. Docents from the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will be on hand to conduct tours of the Historical Museum.

Light refreshments will be served. The event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, call (858) 720-2453.

St. Peter’s Del Mar to hold annual community Memorial Day service

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Del Mar will hold its annual community Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. This year’s speaker will be the Reverend Michael Kilpatrick, US Army (retired), a deacon transitioning to All Souls’ Episcopal Church, San Diego. After the service of hymns and prayer, there will be a Memorial Roll Call where names of members of the armed forces who died in active service will be read, to recognize those who paid the ultimate price. Please email names for roll call no later than May 24 to Vicki Harney at vharney@stpetersdelmar.net and include rank, full name and branch of service. The service will conclude with Taps. All are welcome to attend. Address: 334 14th Street, Del Mar.

Ferrari Owners Club, San Diego Region to present 5th annual ‘Bella Cielo’

Ferrari Owners Club, San Diego Region, will hold its 5th annual “Bella Cielo” event Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Cielo Village.18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe. This is a free event open to the public.

On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris, Maseratis and Lamborghinis, as well as a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest. The event will also feature Italian music and fine food.

In addition, attendees can vote for their favorites cars in the “People’s Choice” competition.

Free Comedy Night at L’Auberge Del Mar

Comedy Night at L’Auberge Del Mar is back. Hosted by Bits Comedy, the next show of the season will take place on June 2 from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m., at the Jim Watkins Amphitheatre. Arrive at 7:30 p.m. to pick your seats.

The event is complimentary and first come first serve. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs. Bar service will be available. The showcase of comics include: Trenton Davis, Monty Franklin, Wyatt Cote, Rui Montilla, Ellen Sugarman, and host Kimbles Hume.

The complimetnary Comedy Nights take place on the first Friday of every month. Visit bit.ly/42RIRg5 for more information. Location address: 1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar.

Ramsey Art Gallery at Del Mar Plaza to hold book release event

The Ramsey Art Gallery, located on the third level at the Del Mar Plaza, will hold a book release event June 4 of S.H.E. Share Heal Empower, Volume Two. The book, written by Shannon Hogan Cohen, presents 22 stories of women from diverse cultures and ages who share their heartfelt journeys of discovery, resilience, and perseverance.

From a Southern California Gen Alpha to an 80-year-young Moroccan filmmaker, every storyteller in the book has been exclusively paired with artwork created just for her story. The book release event will be held from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Guests will be able to meet Shannon Hogan Cohen and several storytellers featured in the book. There will be a book signing and exclusive readings from the book. For more information about S.H.E. Share Heal Empower, Volume Two, and the S.H.E. Foundation, visit sharehealempower.com.

All proceeds from the sale of S.H.E. Share Heal Empower, Volume Two, support the S.H.E. Foundation, an organization founded by the author dedicated to empowering and educating women across all ages and cultures, transcending race, religion, ethnicity and politics.

Del Mar Village Summer Solstice

The Del Mar Village Association invites all to celebrate the beginning of summer at the Del Mar Village Summer Solstice event on Thursday, June 22, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar (VIP early entry at 4 p.m.). The event features great food from Del Mar Village restaurants, delicious craft cocktails, wine and beer from local and nationally recognized brands, beachside music, ocean views and more. For tickets and more information, visit visitdelmarvillage.com/summer Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair returns next month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds under the theme “Get Out There.” This year’s fair will feature new acts, including a 200-drone show during the opening week, to returning favorites.

Opening day will be Wednesday, June 7. The fair will run each week after that from Wednesday to Sunday, up until the final two days on Monday, July 3, and the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. For more information and tickets, visit sdfair.com.

Free family yoga at One Paseo

One Paseo will host free, 45-minute outdoor yoga class on the lawn behind Harland Brewin on Sunday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Led by experienced yoga instructor Jenn Richardson, the classes will offer a unique and fun experience for families to bond and connect through yoga.

The class will focus on strength, balance, flexibility and mindfulness that will engage the whole family. No prior yoga experience is necessary. 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.

Art and succulents at Oolong Gallery

Solana Beach’s Oolong Gallery latest show “Chiffonnier / Ragpicker”, an exhibition in dialogue between Dutch artists Bert Frings and Bas Louter, will run through June 18. The exhibit’s title cites French artist Edouard Manet’s painting “The Ragpicker”—the traditional chiffonnier makes a living by picking up and selling rags and junk. Both Frings and Louter produce art by reusing objects and images for practical or aesthetic purposes, prolonging their usefulness. The exhibition will also feature a special succulent installation by Solana Succulents.

349 N. Highway 101, Solana Beach. oolongallery.com

San Diego Zoo and Safari Park events

Guests visiting the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park can see new wildlife, while also enjoying special events and activities. For more information on activities, events and more available visit sdzwa.org.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

‘Introduction to Grief and Loss’ virtual four-week workshop

The Elizabeth Hospice is offering “Introduction to Grief and Loss,” a four-week workshop for people in the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one in the past year. Sessions will take place every Thursday from June 8 through June 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. via Zoom. There is no cost to attend. Participants are expected to attend all four sessions. Space is limited and registration is required. RSVP by June 2 to griefinfo@ehospice.org.

This educational program will be offered every month. For information on dates and times for future sessions, call (833)349-2054.

