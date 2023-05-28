Events

Math-a-Thon invites grades 5-8 students to compete

The Turing Math-a-Thon holds free math competitions at public libraries for elementary and middle school students.
(Nitika Tatineni)
The next Turing Math-a-Thon will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 17 at the Carmel Valley Public Library, open to students in grades 5 through 8 in the San Diego area. Prizes include a new Kindle, a $50 Visa gift card, and a $25 Visa gift card. Turing Math-a-Thon is led by students Hannah Feng and Nitika Tatineni.

The organization holds free math competitions at public libraries for elementary and middle school students. It was created to help the community with STEM education during the pandemic through a tutoring service by high
school students. With the funds from tutoring, the group is able to sponsor the math competitions. Visit sites.google.com/view/turing-mathathon/home.

