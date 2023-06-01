Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Music Society will present illusionist Scott Silven on June 9-10 at The JAI.

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Elizabeth Hospice presents “Introduction to Grief and Loss” at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays from June 8 through 29 on Zoom. The four-week workshop is for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Free. RSVP by Friday, June 2, to griefinfo@ehospice.org or (833) 349-2054.

• Yiddishland California presents “Ladino (Judeo-Spanish) for Beginners: Home, City and Natural World” beginning at noon Thursday, June 8, online. The six-week course will be taught by Agnieszka August-Zarebska. $30 per class or $132 for all six classes. bit.ly/LadinoJune8

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “STEAM Tuesday (Painting in Pointillism)” at 4 p.m. June 6 at 7555 Draper Ave. The project is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Saturday Morning Walkers” at 9:30 a.m. June 3 at the front lawn of the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Club members or those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to join. Call Peg at (858) 888-3666 or Kathleen at (858) 201-8678.

• Jaruska Solyova presents the yoga class “Happy Neck & Shoulders” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 6 and 13, at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. June 2 at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

The La Jolla Music Society will present the Besos Jazz Trio on Friday, June 2. (La Jolla Music Society)

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the Besos Jazz Trio at 4:40 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd, 7600 Fay Ave. The trio performs swing tunes, sambas, boleros and musettes. Free. No registration required.

• San Diego Poetry Annual presents a reading and open mic event at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The event, hosted by SDPA managing editor Seretta Martin, is open to authors, fans of literary arts and poets looking to publish. Free. Sign up to read by emailing sdpoetryannual@gmail.com.

• Musica Vivace presents pianist Rodolfo Leone at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. $35. musicavivace.org

La Jolla Playhouse will stage “Love All” beginning Saturday, June 3. (La Jolla Playhouse)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Love All” beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production about the rise of tennis icon and gender equity pioneer Billie Jean King will run through Sunday, July 2. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/love-all

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and the Barona Cultural Center & Museum present “Muuyaawkeh (You Should Know)” through Sunday, June 4, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features works by eighth-graders from Barona Indian Charter School that explore the meaning and importance of Ematt Llehup (La Jolla) to Kumeyaay people. $25. mcasd.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Shelby Stanger at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The La Jolla native will discuss and sign her new book, “Will to Wild: Adventures Great and Small to Change Your Life.” Free, or $27.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/stanger-2023

• The La Jolla Music Society presents illusionist Scott Silven at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, and 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave. $55 and up. theconrad.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Biosphere Dreaming” through Friday, June 9, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit marks the first public presentation of ecologist and author Mark Nelson’s diaries and offers a unique perspective on “Biosphere 2,” a closed-ecosystem complex outside Oracle, Ariz., from 1991 to 1993. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• BFree Studio presents “Well, Well, Well” through Saturday, June 10, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features works of Glen Wilson, April Banks and June Edmonds. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Shops at La Jolla Village and I Love A Clean San Diego present a beach cleanup at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at La Jolla Shores, 8324 La Vereda. An after-party will follow at The Shops at La Jolla Village, 8855 Villa La Jolla Drive. Free. bit.ly/June11Cleanup

Edward Simon will perform at the opening of the Farrell Family Jazz Series on Sunday, June 11, at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla. (Athenaeum Music & Arts Library )

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the return of the four-concert Farrell Family Jazz Series beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Edward Simon will perform “Femeninas” featuring Magos Herrera. $40 per performance for Athenaeum members and $45 for non-members; $152 for the series for Athenaeum members and $172 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Three Women Composers” for its season finale at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces written by Fanny Mendelssohn, Amanda Maier and Dora Pejacevic performed by cellist Allan Hon and pianists Gallia Kastner and Chi-Jo Lee. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• The UC San Diego Library presents “The New Religion” through Sunday, July 2, at Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit by photographer and La Jollan Eric Blau features a series of polylith photographs created over a 12-year period to depict a fictitious religion. Free. bit.ly/BlauUCSD

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Wendell Kling: A Coruscating Sanctuary” and the San Diego State University Art Council through Saturday, July 8, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Exhibits feature works by Kling and graduate and upper-division undergraduate students of the School of Art and Design at SDSU. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Coffee Around Town” at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Cody’s, 1025 Prospect St., La Jolla. Club members or those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to join. Contact Kiki at (239) 595-9015 or kikibanks@gmail.com.

The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla will present “Playing with Fire,” a monthly food series beginning Monday, June 12. (Otto)

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents “Playing with Fire,” a monthly series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at The Grill at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Lodge executive chef Kelli Crosson and chef de cuisine Ryan Dzierzawski will pair with chef Paul Arias of Oceana Coastal Kitchen and Ballast Point Brewing Co. for an outdoor grilling session with craft brews. $145. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar

• The Marine Room restaurant presents “A Conscious Catch” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla. Marine Room executive chef Mike Minor and chef de cuisine Alex Pailles, sustainable-seafood chef Rick Moonen and others have created a menu that minimizes carbon footprints and supports local seafood purveyors. Proceeds will benefit the La Jolla-based Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans. $175. bit.ly/MarineRoomConsciousCatch

