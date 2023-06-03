Helen Woodward Animal Center to hold annual Spring Fling Gala ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’

In its 35th year, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s elegant Spring Fling Gala, presented by Portia Metras and Jim Hooker, will take guests on a glorious journey – Under the Tuscan Sun. The annual event, headed by Committee Co-Chairs Jamie Carr and Sharon Tice-McDonald, invites guests to dress Italian-chic as they explore the region of central Italy known for its landscapes, artistic legacy, and its influence on high culture. The center’s most fabulous fundraiser of the year takes place on Saturday, June 10, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Fairbanks Village Plaza in Rancho Santa Fe and will be emceed by KUSI’s Mark Mathis and ABC’s 10’s Megan Parry.

It will be a night of decadence, as guests stroll through Tuscan streets, known for breathtaking views, olive groves and local delicacies, all while enjoying cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, fuzzy VIPs and a silent auction of exquisite one-of-a-kind items. As the Tuscan sun sets, attendees will enjoy a dinner of taste-portioned classic and innovative dishes. Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Spring Fling Gala is known for its 5-star dining experience which highlights delectable tastings from San Diego’s top restaurants. Keeping up with her tradition, Committee Restaurant Chair Ann Dizney has secured an impressive restaurant lineup including such fine-dining favorites as Amalfi Cucina, Beeside Balcony, Bluewater Boathouse, The Fish Market, California Pizza Kitchen, Poseidon on the Beach, Lakehouse Resort, and 067 to name a few.

Following dinner, guests will delight in sweet treats, as well as local beer, wine, and spirits while enjoying live entertainment by Haute Chile and a rousing live auction including such exclusive items as a one-week stay in a luxurious three-bedroom, oceanfront suite in Maui; a swim-with-the-otters experience for a group of eight; and a seven-night retreat in an 18th century Tuscan villa with a private cooking class & culinary experience.

Tickets to the 35th Annual Spring Fling Gala can be purchased at Silver, Gold and Platinum levels (ranging from $300 - $600 a ticket) with various special amenities included at each level. Platinum level seating includes a true VIP experience from private dining and bar servers, champagne and wine service, a premium location, priority check-in/out, valet service and an exclusive VIP gift for each guest.

Tickets are still available. All profits raised support the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Jessica Noble at 858-756-4117 x350 or JessicaN@animalcenter.org.