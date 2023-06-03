New summer activities for all ages at Del Mar Library

Don’t let Del Mar’s traditional “June Gloom” put a damper on your “Spring into Summer” fun. Check out all the activities starting this month at the Del Mar County Library—from the Summer Reading Challenge for all ages to lectures, crafts and concerts.

The Summer Learning Lineup includes the following Wednesday morning programs at Del Mar Library:

—Zany Zoe Speak Out Loud, 10:30-11 a.m., magic and tricks, June 7

—Luca Puppets, 10:30-11 a.m. June 21

—Sparkles the Clown, 10:30-11 a.m., June 28

—Cowboy Ken, 10:30 a.m., July 5

—Dance with Teresa Smith, July 19

—Mr. Markus Music, 10:30 a.m., July 26

—Wild Wonders, 10:30 a.m., Aug. 2

—Noteworthy Puppets, 11 a.m., Aug. 9

—Mother Goose with Full Spectrum, Aug. 16

A summer concert of Chamorro, Hawaiian, traditional and contemporary songs rounds out the June events with Janice Waller Bouffiou of Island Mist performing.

All of these activities are funded by the Del Mar Friends of the Library. Check out their website at FriendsDelMarLibrary.org for more information and/or join the Friends on line.

Youth of all ages can register for the reading challenge at www.sdlc.org and complete 10 activities for prizes. Even telling a joke to a library staffer or visiting a park counts toward completion.