My Pathway to College to host ‘Pre-College Experience’ conference this summer

My Pathway to College’s “Pre College Experience” conference will be on the USD campus.

My Pathway to College, a Solana Beach-based company that helps find students their best-fit school, is hosting its first-ever student conference, “The Pre-College Experience” from July 29 to Aug. 2 at the University of San Diego.

During the conference, renowned essay coaches and a team of independent college counselors will guide high school juniors and seniors through the college essay and application process, just in time for the Aug. 1 opening of the UC App and the Common App.

Students will also enjoy a taste of college life by living on the University of San Diego campus.

“More than 66% of high school students are applying for college, which is up from 50% just 30 years ago, yet the number of available seats isn’t growing at the same pace,” says Jennifer MacLure, founder and CEO of My Pathway to College in a news release. “Couple this with changing requirements, such as 80% of schools going test-optional, and you’ve got a whole new ballgame. We understand these changes, which is why we are passionate about demystifying the current-day admissions process for parents and empowering students to stand out.”

MacLure is an Encinitas native and a graduate of La Costa Canyon High School. Education and helping kids run in the family— her dad Jerry was a second-grade teacher at Del Mar Heights School for 32 years.

During the Pre-College Experience, students will gain valuable essay writing tips, feedback and support through presentations by Essay Hell’s Janine Robinson. Students will also receive access to Robinson’s online book and course after the conference. My Pathway to College’s team of counselors will provide live guidance for the UC and Common applications and students will also participate in a service opportunity to enrich their applications.

Registration for the My Pathway Conference is $2,500 plus fees. There is also a commuter option for local students who do not wish to stay on campus for $950—it includes July 30-Aug. 2 of the conference and the volunteer outing.

Need-based scholarships for the conference are available and students can apply online. All college interests are welcome; interest in attending the University of San Diego is not required. For more information, visit mypathwaytocollege.com/conference