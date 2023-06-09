June 8 issue: Local and regional events

Participants at a racial justice rally held by the Carmel Valley for Equal Justice group at the corner of Del Mar Heights and El Camino Real Road in Carmel Valley on May 22, 2021.

“Carmel Valley For Equal Justice” group to recognize third anniversary of its rallies

“Carmel Valley For Equal Justice” group will recognize the third anniversary of its ongoing Saturday rallies in Carmel Valley, continuing to demand equal justice for all and in support of Black Lives Matter, on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m.-noon on the street corner of Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real in Carmel Valley

The May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd by five Minneapolis police officers caused many residents of Carmel Valley to social action. This led to the creation of “Carmel Valley For Equal Justice”, led by local residents Liz and Nick Gekakis. In support of Black Lives Matter, rally participants hold up signs and posters demanding equal justice for all Amercians, regardless of their skin color. On the second and fourth Saturday of each month CV4EJ holds a public rally at the busiest street corner in Carmel Valley. Everyone is invited to participate.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair is now back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds under the theme “Get Out There.” This year’s fair will feature new acts, including a 200-drone show during the opening week, to returning favorites.

The fair runs each week from Wednesday to Sunday, up until the final two days on Monday, July 3, and the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. For more information and tickets, visit sdfair.com.

Summer Fun on the 101 music festival

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association will hold its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival June 24 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a Craft Beer Garden for attendees 21 and older. The winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands will be among the performers.

The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. The music festival is free and open to the entire community. Location: Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, 92024.

Visit leucadia101.com for more information.

Toast of the Coast Wine Festival

Produced by the San Diego County Fair, the Toast of the Coast Wine Festival celebrates award-winning wines from the wide variety of wineries participating in the Toast of the Coast Competition. Event to be held Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Includes admission into the San Diego County Fair, early Wine Festival access, souvenir tasting glass with unlimited samplings of award-winning wines, VIP Winemakers Tasting lounge with Double Gold award-winning wines presented by winemakers, and small plate tasting stations followed by a seated three-course meal all paired with award-winning wines and hosted by Executive Chef Barry Schneider and his culinary team.

For tickets and more information, visit www.sdfair.com/events/2023/wine-festival

Del Mar Village Summer Solstice

The Del Mar Village Association invites all to celebrate the beginning of summer at the Del Mar Village Summer Solstice event on Thursday, June 22, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar (VIP early entry at 4 p.m.). The event features great food from Del Mar Village restaurants, delicious craft cocktails, wine and beer from local and nationally recognized brands, beachside music, ocean views and more.

For tickets and more information, visit visitdelmarvillage.com/summer Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar.

Floral photo opp now blooming at One Paseo

One Paseo has partnered with local flower shop, Native Poppy, to bring a new Insta-worthy photo opportunity to Carmel Valley.

One Paseo’s signature Studebaker truck has been transformed into a floral display with silk flowers spilling out of the hood, windows and bed of the truck. Parked in front of the firepit at One Paseo, it makes for the perfect backdrop for photos.

The floral pop-up will be on display through July 17 before it gets moved to its next location at Carmel Valley’s Copa Vida coffee shop on 3661 Valley Centre Drive.

Wildcoast Baja Bash in Solana Beach

International conservation group Wildcoast will host its 11th annual Baja Bash event to raise awareness and funds for its ocean conservation and climate action programs on Saturday, June 17, 6-9 p.m., at the Montbleau Estate in Solana Beach. Celebrate the critical conversation work the organization has committed to with an evening at a private estate overlooking the beautiful San Elijo Lagoon and stunning Cardiff coast.

Guests can enjoy bites from featured chefs including: JoJo Ruiz of Lionfish, Temaki and Serea; Greg Frey Jr. of Golden Door Spa + Golden Door Country Store; Aly Land, pastry chef at George’s at the Cove; Kelli Crosson – The Lodge at Torrey Pines; Brad Wise – Rare Society; and Marissa Williams and Carlo Guardado of Herb & Sea.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Wildcoast’s continued efforts to conserve the most threatened coastal and ocean habitats and wildlife in Southern California and Mexico. Tickets for Baja Bash are $200 per person. To purchase tickets visit one.bidpal.net/bajabash2023/welcome

Movies in the Park returns to Carmel Valley

San Diego County’s free Summer Movies in the Park season begins this month and runs through Halloween. The series will visit several Carmel Valley-area parks starting with Solana Ranch Park Neighborhood Park on Saturday, June 10 with a screening of “ DC League of Super Pets”. The movie starts 15 minutes after sunset and beginning at 6 p.m. there will be activities like bubbles, arts and crafts and and class demonstrations.

All dogs must be on leash. Parking may be difficult, walking or carpooling to the event is encouraged. Additional parking located at neighboring Solana Ranch School, 13605 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway.

Other local movie dates include: June 16 at Carmel Valley Community Park, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”; Aug.. 18 at Ocean Air Community Park, “The Super Mario Bros Movie”; Aug. 25 at San Dieguito County Park “DC League of Super Pets”; and Oct. 27 at Carmel Valley Community Recreation Center, “Goosebumps”.

For a full lineup visit summermoviesinthepark.com

Moonlight Cinema Series at One Paseo

Enjoy a movie under the stars at One Paseo’s Moonlight Cinema Series in Carmel Valley every Saturday night in June. The series kiched off June 3 and continues with “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” on June 10, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on June 17 and “Monsters, Inc.” on June 24. The movies will take place on the lawn behind Harland Brewing from 6-9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and low chairs and indulge in takeout from nearby eateries to enjoy during the show. The full schedule can be found at onepaseo.com. Address: 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Coastal Communities Concert Band to present ‘South of the Border Concert’

The Coastal Communities Concert Band along with a special guest performance by the North County Winds will present its South of the Border Concert on Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors. Students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door, online at www.cccband.com or by calling (760) 727-3741.

This concert is a great opportunity to experience the vibrant and diverse culture of Latin America through its legendary music, with each band playing half the concert. Selections include Danzòn No. 2, Symphonic Dance No. 3 “Fiesta”, The Mask of Zorro, and Tico Tico.

The Coastal Communities Concert Band (CCCB), based in Encinitas, is an award-winning symphonic band of more than 75 musicians who live throughout San Diego County.

Batiquitos Lagoon holding ‘Pollinator Party’

Batiquitos Lagoon is hosting a “Pollinator Party” on June 17 at 11 a.m. at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. If you’ve ever wondered how there are so many beautiful flowers around the world, join this event as it celebrates National Pollinator Month. Participants will explore different types of pollinators in the community, their importance to the environment, and how everyone can help pollinators thrive. This free event is open to the public, ages 8-11. Registration is required. To register, visit: www.batiquitoslagoon.org.

Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest

The Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest is back for its 19th year and promises to be an unforgettable event filled with music, surfing, and community. The festival will take place on June 17 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas and is expected to draw over 17,000 attendees. The Benefit Party will be held a few days before, on June 15.

The free and family-friendly event features surf contests, live concerts on the beach with Grammy award-winning rock band Switchfoot, special guests, brand activations, vendor booths, and more. But the Beach Fest isn’t just about having fun – it’s also about giving back to kids in the San Diego community.

Since 2005, the Bro-Am Beach Fest and Benefit Party have raised over $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations that provide services to disadvantaged youth, with a special focus on programs related to music, art, and surfing. This year’s proceeds will support the following beneficiaries: A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School, and Save The Music Foundation. Attendees can feel good knowing their fun-filled day at the beach is also making a positive impact on the community and are also encouraged to donate online or at the event.

The Bro-Am Beach Fest is committed to reducing its environmental impact and will be implementing zero waste initiatives including composting and recycling stations. Additionally, the event will be free of single use-plastics, thanks to a partnership with the Rob Machado Foundation providing water refill stations.

To learn more, visit givebutter.com/broam2023beachfest

Encinitas Historical Society to hold downtown Encinitas walking tour

A historical downtown Encinitas walking tour will be held by the Encinitas Historical Society. This educational tour is offered free to all on Saturday, June 17. Please meet at the 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse, 390 West “F” Street.

There is plenty of on-site parking. The tour starts promptly at 10 a.m. and takes approximately two hours. No registration is necessary. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Bring water. Dogs are welcome. Donations to the Encinitas Historical Society are greatly appreciated.

Square dancing --fun from any angle!

An introduction, a just for fun, try it, you might like it, Square Dance will be held 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on June 24 and July 15 at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Partner or dance experience is not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire. Fellowship, refreshments and watch Sandpipers Square Dance club’s skilled dancers dance 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Come discover modern square dancing danced to all kinds of live music - rock, jazz, western, etc. For more detailed information visit, sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org

San Diego Zoo and Safari Park events

Guests visiting the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park can see new wildlife, while also enjoying special events and activities. For more information on activities, events and more available visit sdzwa.org.