2023 Summer Concerts at the Cove series to be held in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern have announced the return of the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series. Concerts at the Cove will bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

The concert series emphasizes family recreation and cultural experiences in a relaxed outdoor setting by the beach, and provides an opportunity for families and friends to enjoy a variety of musical styles at sunset, according to a city announcement. Concerts will be held every Thursday night throughout the summer from June 29 to Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453 or visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, 92075.

2023 Concerts at the Cove Lineup*

June 29: Quintinn Holi - Aloha Show

July 6: Pan Diego - Caribbean Steel Drum

July 13: Billy Watson - Madcap Blues Harmonica

July 20: Jackstraws - Oldies Surf Band

July 27: Coronado Big Band - Swing Orchestra

Aug. 3: Brawley - Country Honkytonk

Aug. 10: US Navy Band Southwest - The Destroyers

*The lineup is subject to change at any time.