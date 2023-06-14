Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concerts return June 20

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series returns to Powerhouse Park with a four-concert schedule that begins on Tuesday, June 20, with San Diego’s legendary Electric Waste Band, which has been celebrating the music of Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead since 1989.

The festivities will begin with the Zel’s Opening Act, Sweet Juanita, taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction at 7 p.m. The Foundation has also scheduled three more concerts for this summer: On July 18, 5 O’Clock Shadow will open for perennial favorite The Mighty Untouchables – the band that “does it all and does it well.”

Next, on Aug. 1, the series will depart from its traditional format by welcoming outlaw country headliner Sara Petite to the main stage. Petite will be joined by musical legend and renowned recording artist Jack Tempchin, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame whose numerous hit songs include The Eagles’ Peaceful Easy Feeling. The concerts will wrap up on Aug. 22, with Del Mar resident and Fat Paw front man Tim Wray opening for The Walrus, the preeminent Beatles tribute band from New Orleans featuring guitarist and Del Mar native Felix Wohlleben.

“We are so happy that the Twilight Concerts are back at full strength with four concerts,” commented Hylton Lonstein, president of the Del Mar Foundation. “Last year’s response was phenomenal, and this year’s lineup may be the best we’ve ever had. We are grateful to the Foundation’s donors and volunteers, as well as the hardworking members of Del Mar’s Departments of Community Services and Public Works, for making these concerts possible. And, of course, we couldn’t stage these shows without support from the County of San Diego as well as our local business sponsors: Barry Estates Luxury Coast Group, D’Arcy Capital, Jake’s Del Mar, Poseidon Restaurant, Viewpoint Brewing Company, and Zel’s Del Mar.”

For more information, go to www.delmarfoundation.org.