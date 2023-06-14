Del Mar Summer Solstice returns with tastes, sips, live music, ocean views and more

The Del Mar Village Association (DMVA) will welcome summer to Southern California with its 15th annual Del Mar Summer Solstice event on Thursday, June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. Each summer, San Diegans descend on Powerhouse Park to enjoy elevated, robust bites from Del Mar Village restaurants; delicious craft cocktails, wine and beer from local and nationally-recognized brands; and live music, all set next to the Pacific Ocean in Del Mar.

Summer Solstice will feature delectable bites from more than 15 award-winning Del Mar Village restaurants, including Adelaide at L’Auberge Del Mar, Monarch Ocean Pub, Tamarindo and Viewpoint Brewing Co. serving food and brews, plus longtime favorites Beeside Balcony, Jake’s Del Mar, Poseidon, Sbicca Del Mar and Zel’s Del Mar, among others.

The beverage roster at Summer Solstice will be just as hot, featuring a wide variety of not-to-be-missed sips from Casamigos Tequila, Kove Brewing, Une Femme Wines, Boochcraft, Embolden Beer Co., Topo Chico and more.

Beyond the stellar food and beverage lineup, attendees will enjoy much more at Summer Solstice:

Live music with island vibes from celebrated local performer Ben Benavente, accompanied by the Stateside Bruddahs

A beauty and wellness area featuring complimentary services from Tulsi Wellness Club, henna tattoos from Raanya Studios and chair massages from Blue Skies Bodywork

A Rusty Del Mar Surf Shop pop up retail shop

Instagram-worthy lounge areas and photo wall

Commemorative Summer Solstice tasting glass

With the panorama of the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop, Summer Solstice is the best way to welcome summer to Southern California for a good cause: net proceeds from the event benefit DMVA so it can continue its mission of supporting Del Mar’s beloved small businesses.

This beloved annual event sells out every year. Tickets are $129 for general admission and are available by visiting www.visitdelmarvillage.com/summersolstice.

Summer Solstice is sponsored by the City of Del Mar, San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Del Mar Plaza, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, L’Auberge Del Mar, Monarch Ocean Pub, Stratford Square, Viewpoint Brewing Co., Tamarindo, Topo Chico, Simply Mixology, Luxury Coast Group of Barry Estates, SDG&E, Tulsi Wellness Club, Weatherly Asset Management and Boochcraft.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com/summersolstice.