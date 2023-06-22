Children and adults are invited to ‘Party with Parrots’ at Powerhouse Community Center

After Friends of the Powerhouse (FOP) successfully completed their latest project of Tot Lot Renovation in Del Mar, they shifted their focus to educational programs for the younger generation.

This summer they have partnered with Free Flight and the Del Mar Library to bring a unique exotic bird sanctuary to their Powerhouse Community Center with six different types of parrots for a meet and greet with children on Thursday, June 29 at 4 p.m. RSVP at friendsofthepowerhouse.org/events/

Experienced staff will educate both adults and children about the birds’ care, feeding, behavior, conservation efforts and more. To make this experience even more exciting, the Del Mar Library will read-aloud and FOP will top off the event with a fun craft. Keep checking friendsofthepowerhouse.org for all local projects and events. — By Marzena Poniatowska