Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

Dr. Karrar Ali of La Jolla Concierge MD will speak at “Talk with the Doc” on Sunday, July 9, in La Jolla. (Chelsea V. Photography)

• Shahrzad Nooravi presents “Talk with the Doc” at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 9, at Elixir Espresso & Wine Bar, 7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Dr. Karrar Ali of La Jolla Concierge MD will speak about strokes, head injuries and heat-related maladies. Coffee and pastries are included. Free. bit.ly/TalkDocJuly

• Belmont Village Senior Living presents “Dementia 101: An Educational Series” beginning at noon Wednesday, July 12, online. The series will cover topics such as the basics of dementia, changing family dynamics, communication tips and how to navigate challenging behaviors associated with dementia. A Q&A will follow the presentation. Other seminars will follow. Free. bit.ly/BelmontDementia101

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The recurring event includes free admission, tours created for multi-generational participants, at-your-own-pace guides and hands-on art-making activities. La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham will read a story at 12:30 p.m. Free. mcasd.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents hula classes at 2 p.m. Wednesdays, July 12 and 26, at 7555 Draper Ave. A professional hula instructor from Huapala Dance Studio will teach the class for adults and teenagers. Free.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a two-week speech and debate seminar beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, at 7555 Draper Ave. The camp will run for two hours weekday mornings through Friday, Aug. 11, and is aimed at middle school students. Free, though registration is required and space is limited. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Mother/Daughter Yoga with Erica Rood” at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $49 per pair. buddhiyogalj.com

• Novo Dia presents “Mornings at the Museum: Empathy & Self Love” at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will include a yoga class, a sound bath and more. $25-$60. bit.ly/NovoDiaJuly

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Mariela & Tonga: Acompañados (In Good Company)” at noon Friday, July 7, in the courtyard at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The concert will combine music written by multi-instrumentalist Tonga Ross Ma’u with Spanish poetry written by bilingual singer Mariela Contreras. Free.

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, July 7, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. Arthur Hammons of La Jolla and his band will perform new songs and introduce a new Knight. Free.

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, July 7, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Wendell Kling: A Coruscating Sanctuary” and the San Diego State University Art Council through Saturday, July 8, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Exhibits feature works by Kling and graduate and upper-division undergraduate students of the SDSU School of Art and Design. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Two Rooms gallery presents “Shape Shifting” through Saturday, July 8, at 5560 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The show features works of Sylvia Fernandez and Jamie Franks. Free. calendly.com/two_rooms/shape-shifting-visit

• San Diego artist Betsy Konrad presents an art show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Dunia’s Hair Lounge, 1110 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Free. betsykonrad.com

Warwick’s bookstore will present Marine combat correspondent Amy Forsythe on Sunday, July 9, in La Jolla. (Provided by Amy Forsythe)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Marine combat correspondent Amy Forsythe at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Forsythe will discuss her new book, “Heroes Live Here: A Tribute to Camp Pendleton Marines.” Free. warwicks.com/event/forsythe-2023

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Sally J. Pla at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Pla will launch her new book, “The Fire, the Water and Maudie McGinn.” Free, or $19.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/pla-launch-2023

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Is It Thursday Yet?” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the playhouse’s Forum Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The dance performance by choreographer Jenn Freeman explores her diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder in 2021 at age 33 and features live music from Holland Andrews. $25 and up. LaJollaPlayhouse.org

• City Ballet of San Diego presents “On the Move 2023: Without Bounds” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, at UC San Diego’s Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. City Ballet resident choreographers Elizabeth Wistrich and Geoffrey Gonzalez will premiere their new works. $39 and up. cityballet.org/performances

• Quint Gallery presents “Monique van Genderen: Paintings” through Saturday, July 15, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

The La Jolla Library Art Committee will present a reception for “Undersea Magic” on Sunday, July 16. (La Jolla Library Art Committee)

• The La Jolla Library Art Committee presents a reception for “Undersea Magic” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The photography show features the work of 18 photographers from the San Diego Underwater Photographic Society. The exhibit will run through Labor Day weekend. Free.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents its 24th annual summer festival through Sunday, July 23, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The series features pianist Gustavo Romero and Schubert’s complete piano sonatas. Dinners will be offered at the Athenaeum after the last concert. $50 for concerts for Athenaeum members and $55 for non-members; $200 with dinner. ljathenaeum.org/summer-festival

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Mixture” through July at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features works by gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• The fifth annual Sneaks Summer Classic returns beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. The 5-on-5 basketball tournament will feature 16 teams, along with food vendors, music and other entertainment. Free to attend. sneakssummerclassic.com

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents “Playing with Fire” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, at The Grill at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Lodge executive chef Kelli Crosson and chef de cuisine Ryan Dzierzawski will pair with chef Carmine Lopez of Wolf in the Woods and Second Chance Beer Co. for an outdoor grilling session with craft brews. $145. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Coffee Around Town” at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Java Earth, 10430 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Guests can meet members of the club and explore its various activities. Free to attend.

• American Me Comedy presents a comedy show for ages 21 and up at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St. Proceeds will benefit the Randy Jones Foundation. $20 plus a two-drink minimum. showclix.com/event/american-me-lj-712-