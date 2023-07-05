Local FBI office to educate about senior scam prevention at event presented by Del Mar Community Connections

“Fraud Schemes Targeting Seniors,” a presentation from the FBI San Diego Division, will be sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC). The free and essential information session will take place on Friday, July 14, between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Del Mar Town Hall (1050 Camino Del Mar).

Scams targeting seniors are on the rise and getting trickier to avoid as technology evolves. San Diego FBI Supervisory Special Agent Michael J. Rod and Victim Specialist Kara G. Hudson will discuss the most common scams targeting the older adult population, how to report them, and resources available to empower those who have been victimized. Registration and proof of Covid-19 vaccination are required; those interested can register at www.dmcc.cc/fbiscamprevention.

Rod is the Supervisory Senior Resident Agent at the North County Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office located in Carlsbad. In this role, he leads San Diego’s Elder Justice Task Force focused on combatting elder fraud. He graduated from the University of Dayton in 1997, with a bachelor’s degree in political science. After graduating the University of Dayton, he obtained a law degree from John Marshall Law School and a subsequent Master of Law degree at Georgetown Law. He served as a military lawyer in the United States Marine Corps for 10 years and joined the FBI in 2010. Since 2010, he has participated in a wide variety of criminal investigations, including gang and narcotics, violent crime, human trafficking and complex financial crime.

Hudson has worked in victim services, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention since 2011. She has degrees in psychology, criminology, and family, youth, and community sciences from the University of Florida. Her passion for mental health and victim services began while volunteering as a phone counselor for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, assisting those in crisis and providing training to law enforcement, college students, and the public. Hudson began her career as a victim advocate supporting victims/survivors of domestic violence, violent crime, and crimes against vulnerable populations. She then transitioned into exclusively supporting victims of child abuse, neglect, and abandonment as a Child Protective Investigator with a local law enforcement agency in Florida. She currently works for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a victim specialist with the San Diego Division out of the Carlsbad Resident Agency, supporting victims of federal crimes from a trauma-informed and victim-centered perspective.

Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to support and serve the seniors of Del Mar so that they may age independently and vibrantly at home. Those who have questions about the presentation may call DMCC during business hours at (858) 792-7565, email dmcc@dmcc.cc or visit the website at www.dmcc.cc. — Del Mar Community Connections news release