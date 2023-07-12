Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will present pianist and composer Harold López-Nussa on Thursday, July 27, in La Jolla.

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share their poems with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Arty Loon Magic Show” at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at 7555 Draper Ave. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents “Cooking Round the World” beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 31 (“Harry Potter”) and Monday, Aug. 7 (“International Baking”), at 615 Prospect St. The five-day sessions for ages 6-12 cost $372 each. (858) 552-1658

Health & fitness

• Novo Dia presents “Mornings at the Museum: Empathy & Self Love” at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will include a yoga class, a sound bath and more. $25-$60. bit.ly/NovoDiaJuly

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Saturday Morning Walkers” at 9:30 a.m. July 22, beginning at 615 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. lajollanewcomers.org

Arts & culture

• City Ballet of San Diego presents “On the Move 2023: Without Bounds” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, at UC San Diego’s Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. City Ballet resident choreographers Elizabeth Wistrich and Geoffrey Gonzalez will premiere their new works. $39 and up. cityballet.org/performances

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents “Love-15: Fifteen short plays about Tennis and Life” at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and 6 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free.

• The La Jolla Library Art Committee presents a reception for “Undersea Magic” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The photography show features the work of 18 photographers from the San Diego Underwater Photographic Society. The exhibit will run through Labor Day weekend. Free.

• The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla begins its 2023 Concerts by the Sea series at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The Heroes will perform. Free.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents John David Mann at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Mann will discuss and sign his new book, “Blind Fear (Finn Thriller No. 3)” in conversation with local author Matt Coyle. Free, or $28.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/mann-2023

The La Valencia Hotel will begin its “Poolside Movie Series” on Wednesday, July 19, in La Jolla. (La Valencia Hotel)

• La Valencia Hotel begins its “Poolside Movie Series” at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Roman Holiday” will be screened. $40. Food and drinks are available for purchase. bit.ly/LaValenciaMovies

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “The Distinct Modernism of San Diego” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The lecture will feature a discussion with the Rev. Mark Hargreaves and Hallie Swenson about San Diego’s contribution to the architectural modernism of Southern California. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• UC San Diego presents Oumou Sangaré at 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The singer, composer and activist for women’s rights in her native Mali will perform wassalou, a musical genre derived from folk traditions in the rural southwestern part of the country. $35-$50. amphitheater.ucsd.edu/event/oumou-sangare

• Quint Gallery presents “Monique van Genderen: Paintings” through Saturday, July 22, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Harold López-Nussa at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The Cuban pianist and composer plays jazz and beyond. $40 for Athenaeum members; $45 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

“Twins” by Geoffroy Tobe is part of R.B. Stevenson Gallery’s exhibit “Mixture,” on view through July in La Jolla. (Geoffroy Tobe / R.B. Stevenson Gallery)

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Mixture” through July at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features works by gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Is It Thursday Yet?” through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the playhouse’s Forum Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The dance performance by choreographer Jenn Freeman explores her diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder in 2021 at age 33 and features live music from Holland Andrews. $25 and up. LaJollaPlayhouse.org

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents works by Celia Alvarez Muñoz through Sunday, Aug. 13, in La Jolla. (Celia Alvarez Muñoz)

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Alvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• American Me Comedy presents a comedy show for ages 21 and up at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St. Proceeds will benefit the Randy Jones Foundation. $20 plus a two-drink minimum. showclix.com/event/american-me-lj-712-

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents a screening of the movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, at 615 Prospect St. The event will include inflatable playgrounds, face painting and music. Free.