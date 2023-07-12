July 13 issue: Local and regional events

Dancing Outdoors Take 3 features LITVAKdance and two guest companies

Enjoy an evening of art, music and dance with libations from LITVAKdance. Dancing Outdoors Take 3 features guest companies Khambatta Dance, Seattle, Wash., and PushFOLD, Portland, Oregon, alongside LITVAKdance, Encinitas, performing work by international choreographers and company members. Live music from Montalban Quintet.

Dancing Outdoors Take 3 will be held Thursday, July 20, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at ICA San Diego North, 1550 S El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024. For tickets and more information, visit www.litvakdance.com/performs

North Coast Repertory Theatre to present hit musical ‘Pippin’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature “Pippin,” winner of five Tony Awards, July 19- Aug. 13. (Previews start July 19, opening night is July 22, closes Aug. 13 with a possible extension to Aug. 20).

Pippin is a mesmerizing journey that explores the realms of good and evil, reality and fantasy, presented in a highly theatrical and entertaining style. The story follows Pippin, the first son of King Charlemagne, as he yearns to discover passion, adventure, excitement, and meaning. Accompanied by a dazzling troupe of traveling performers, Pippin embarks on an extraordinary quest to experience the multifaceted facets of life. With exceptional music, mesmerizing dance, and boundless fun, this production promises to be an unforgettable experience.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. For tickets and more information, visit www.northcoastrep.org.

‘An Evening of Spirit Messages with James Van Praagh’

“An Evening of Spirit Messages with James Van Praagh” will be held Friday, July 28, at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living in Encinitas (1613 Lake Drive).

Van Praagh is a #1 New York Times best-selling author of over a dozen international best-sellers, including his debut, Talking to Heaven. Van Praagh’s book titles include: Talking To Heaven, Reaching to Heaven, Healing Grief, Heaven and Earth, Looking Beyond, Meditations, Ghosts Among Us, Unfinished Business, Growing Up In Heaven, Adventures of the Soul, How to Heal a Grieving Heart, and The Power of Love.

Throughout his career, he has appeared on national radio and television shows including The Oprah Winfrey Show, Larry King Live, Dr. Phil, 48 Hours, The View, The Joy Behar Show, Chelsea Lately, Coast to Coast AM, and more.

Purchase a ticket for the VIP event that begins at 5:45 p.m. VIP ticket includes a pre-event reception with Van Praagh, light appetizers and cocktails. A VIP ticket also includes early admission, upfront seating, and reserved parking.The main event begins at 7 p.m.

To secure your tickets, visit vanpraagh.com/events

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy plans 14th Annual River Valley Fest

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy recently announced its 14th annual River Valley Fest on Sunday, Oct. 15, 4-7 p.m., to be held at the Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe.

This year’s theme is “Wings of Migration,” highlighting the journey of birds as they migrate across the globe and recognizing the San Dieguito River Park’s importance as part of the Pacific Flyway. The park provides crucial habitat and resources for numerous avian species during their annual journeys.

Cheryl Goddard, executive director of the Conservancy, feels confident about meeting their fundraising goal of $120,000. Being named the “Non-Profit of the Year” by California Senator Catherine Blakespear is a significant achievement and a testament to the Conservancy’s efforts over the past 37 years. This recognition at the state level validates the organization’s dedication to the environment and the community, highlighting the importance of their cause, according to a news release.

The event will feature cocktail music by Bill Fleming, opportunity raffles, and a live auction. For additional information regarding River Valley Fest and sponsorship opportunities, email sdrvc@sdrvc.org. Visit sdrvc.org for more information on the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy.

Beach and Country Guild to hold Regale in The Ranch benefit

The Beach and Country Guild will hold the 11th Annual Regale in The Ranch, “SADDLE UP”, on Friday July 28, 6-10 p.m. at The Secret Garden at Rancho Santa Fe (17025 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067).

The event features libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. The highlight of the evening is line dancing and live entertainment under the stars from Highwayman Show.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Early bird admission: $150 until July 1. General admission: $175, after July 1.

Fot tickets and more information, visit www.beachandcountry.org.

North Coast Symphony to host ‘Tribute to Heroes’ pops concert

A Tribute to Heroes is the theme of the North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming pops concert on Saturday, July 15, 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform memorable music from blockbusters like Black Panther and Spider-Man, in addition to music from Apollo 13, Band of Brothers Suite, and the last movement of Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony No. 3. Founded in 1947, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert series

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series has returned to Powerhouse Park. The next concert will be presented Tuesday, July 18, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. featuring The Mighty Untouchables. (At 6 p.m. will be Zel’s Opening Act: 5 O’Clock Shadow, followed by The Mighty Untouchables at 7 p.m.) For the complete line-up and more information go to www.delmarfoundation.org.

Concerts at the Cove series in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern are presenting the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series every Thursday night throughout the summer through Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Concerts at the Cove bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages. The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453 or visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, 92075.

FACE Foundation’s San Diego Animal Hero Awards

FACE Foundation’s San Diego Animal Hero Awards will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., at BRICK at Liberty Station. Guests will enjoy an evening with live local music, local cuisine by Toast, fine wines, pet portraits, photo booths, live and silent auctions, and opportunity drawings. Attend the event to help to save animal lives and celebrate the community’s animal heroes.

San Diego Animal Hero Awards will recognize and honor the contributions of animals and their advocates in seven categories: Veterinary Industry; Service Animals; Working Animals; Vanguard Award; For-profit Animal Business of the Year; Not-For-Profit, Rescue or Humane Society; Animaltarian Award.

Following the trophy presentation for each category, the main award, The San Diego Animal Hero, will be selected from the winners of the categories. This winner will receive a $5,000 check made out to a San Diego County animal charity of their choice. Visit sandiegoanimalheroawards.org for tickets and more information.

One Paseo Summer Concert Series

In July, One Paseo is holding a summer concert series featuring a diverse lineup of SoCal talent by Belly Up Presents. The shows are free to attend and will take place on the lawn behind Harland Brewing from 5-8 p.m. The lineup will feature artists of various genres, so there will be something for every type of music listener including High Tide Society on July 22, The Highwayman Show on Aug. 5 and Sara Petite on Aug. 19. Address: 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive, Carmel Valley.

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Nature Demo

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold a nature demonstration on Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

This demo will be a presentation from Conor Lenehan, deputy fire marshal for the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District. With a potentially very dry summer approaching, there has never been a better time to be mindful of wildfire risks and safety. Meet, greet, and pose your questions to the conservancy’s Next to Nature series experts.

Event and parking are free. Register at sdrvc.org/events

Location: San Diego Science Center Conference Room 121, 3030 Bunker Hill St. San Diego, 92109.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation workshops

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation is holding the following events in July:

Backyard Composting Basics: Free workshop, Tuesday, July 25, 7-8 p.m.

Composting is a great summer activity to get kids outdoors and learning about ecosystems.

Gain skills to take home at this one-hour workshop sponsored by the County of San Diego and in partnership with California Rare Fruit Growers. You’ll learn which compost bin to use, how to achieve the right composition of carbon- to nitrogen-rich materials in your pile, and how to prevent unwanted smells and critters. You’ll leave with the tools you need to start making your own natural soil amendments for your garden, with materials you already have.

Location: Norway Hall, 2006 E. Vista Way, Vista, Calif., 92084.

Learn more and register at https://bit.ly/42tSaC5

July Green Living Tour: Saturday, July 29, 10-11 a.m.

The Green Living Tour is a bi-monthly, one-hour tour at Solana Center for Environmental Innovation’s home base in Encinitas that showcases sustainability in action. On the tour, the knowledgeable Eco Team docents will walk you through the center’s worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more simple, DIY, climate-friendly solutions. Find inspiration for your at-home sustainability projects, learn more about Solana Center and its programs, and meet other eco-stewards in your neighborhood.

Register at bit.ly/41XgZWQ to attend. Location: Solana Center: 139 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024.

