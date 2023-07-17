Book Talk with bestselling author Lisa See to be held virtually July 27

Lisa See, New York Times bestselling author, will return to discuss “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” her new historical novel inspired by the true story of a woman physician from 15th century China, at a remote meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. The discussion is co-sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections’ Page Turners and the Del Mar branch library’s Book Talk groups. Registration is required.

The cover of “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See

(Courtesy of Lisa See)

In Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, Tan Yunxian—born into an elite family, yet haunted by death, separations, and loneliness—is being raised by her grandparents to be of use. Her grandmother is one of only a handful of female doctors in China, and she teaches Yunxian the pillars of Chinese medicine, the Four Examinations—looking, listening, touching, and asking—something a man can never do with a female patient. As Yunxian trains in medicine, makes lifelong friendships, and experiences arranged marriage, a captivating story of women helping other women develops. It is also a triumphant reimagining of the life of a woman who was remarkable in the Ming dynasty and would be considered remarkable today.

See is the New York Times bestselling author of “The Island of Sea Women,” “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane,” “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan,” “Peony in Love,” “Shanghai Girls,” “China Dolls,” and “Dreams of Joy,” which debuted at #1. She is also the author of “On Gold Mountain,” which tells the story of her Chinese American family’s settlement in Los Angeles. See was the recipient of the Golden Spike Award from the Chinese Historical Association of Southern California and the Historymaker’s Award from the Chinese American Museum. She was also named National Woman of the Year by the Organization of Chinese American Women.

Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to support and serve the seniors of Del Mar so that they may age independently and vibrantly at home. DMCC plans many activities to keep older adults engaged, including cultural discussions like Page Turners Book Talks.

Those interested in attending the discussion will find the registration link at www.dmcc.cc/calendar, or call the DMCC office at (858) 792-7565 to receive assistance. A limited number of complimentary copies is available to residents of the 92014 zip code.