Upcoming solo Indian classical dance performance to feature local student

Swapanthi Dance Academy presents “Naisha Patel Rangapravesha/Bharatanatyam” on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 12:15 p.m. at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts

The event features Naisha Patel, a Canyon Crest Academy student, who is doing a two-hour solo Indian classical dance performance.

Naisha’s dedication to Bharatanatyam and figure skating has not only given her self-confidence but has also instilled in her the values that make her shine bright on and off the ice. Naisha is a devoted student of the Swampathi Dance Academy Institute, which has been a source of tremendous inspiration for her. Her passion for dance is also fueled by her academic foundations in the sciences.

Naisha is excited to welcome everyone to her Arangetram, which marks the culmination of her Bharatanatyam learning experience. She expresses her gratitude for the support of her family, friends, teachers, and the community that has enriched her life.

The Poway Center for the Performing arts is located at 15498 Espola Rd, Poway, 92064.

For more information, visit naishapatel.com/naishas-arangetram/

