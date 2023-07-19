Blues singer Earl Thomas to host tent revival at Belly Up

Earl Thomas & Sister Leola — accompanied by The Gospel Ambassadors quintet and an all-star lineup of guests — will host the gospel music party.

Award-winning blues singer Earl Thomas is set to return to his Tennessee roots with a hand-clapping, foot-stomping, dance-in-the-aisle showcase of African American gospel tunes on Aug. 6, 7 p.m., at the Belly Up, 146 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach.

“It’s like the way I remember back in Tennessee when they’d have a ‘tent revival sangin’,” Thomas said. “We’re going to recreate that feeling and mood.”

The once-in-a-lifetime show will include appearances by San Diego Music Award winners Gregory Page, Jeff Berkley, Cathryn Beeks, Rebecca Jade, Whitney Shay, Eve Sellis and guitar prodigy Anthony Cullins.

The artists will showcase tunes from “Church Songs,” an Earl Thomas album due for release this fall.

Thomas, a two-time Grammy Award nominee, has been covered by Etta James, Solomon Burke, Tom Jones, Will Wilde, Shemekia Copeland, and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. He has won the San Diego Music Award four times.

A native of Pikeville, Tenn., Thomas played at the Russian River Blues Festival in Sonoma County in 2008 and in 2016 performed at the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival at Colne in Lancashire, England.

Learn more at www.EarlThomasMusic.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $17 advanced, $20 day of show, $30 reserved loft seating. Ages 21 and up only.

Call (858) 481-8140 or visit www.bellyup.com.