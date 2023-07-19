Family Concert Series returns to Carmel Valley Library

The Friends of the Carmel Valley Library recently announced the return of its Family Concert Series. On Sunday, July 30, at 1:30 p.m., the kickoff program at the Carmel Valley Library will feature award-winning young artists Sara Maxman on violin, and Aidan Wahlmann, on piano in a “San Diego Come Back” concert.

Having made their mark as young students in San Diego, they each went on their way to continue pursuing careers in classical music. Both scholarship recipients, Maxman studies at the London Royal Academy and Wahlmann at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music. These award-winning virtuosos will dazzle listeners with a program of music by Chopin, Haydn, Brahms, Arensky, and Ysaÿe. George Bizet’s Carmen Fantasy, arranged by Jeno Hubay, will conclude the program.

The program will last one hour. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted. Programs brought to you by the Carmel Valley Friends of the Library are made possible by the generous financial contributions of the community. In March 2020, the COVID pandemic forced the closure of this popular series. The community is cordially invited to celebrate the reinstatement of the Family Concert Series with these two special performers. For more detailed information about this concert, future concerts, and how you can support the Family Concert Series, visit carmelvalleylibrary.org, and click on Family Music.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., Carmel Valley, 92130.