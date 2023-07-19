Happy Hour concert at the Belly Up to benefit Lifeline Community Services

April and the Funk Junkies, the award-winning local band, will be rockin’ the house at a Happy Hour Concert at the Belly Up on Friday, July 28. Proceeds will benefit Lifeline Community Services.

Doors open at 5 p.m.; the concert will go from 5:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. From each $8 ticket sold, $2 will go directly to the charity, an organization whose mission is to build self-reliance among youth, adults, and families through high-quality, community-based services. Their programs focus on varied issues including positive youth development, child abuse prevention, domestic violence intervention, and human trafficking victim and survivor services.

Tickets may be purchased online, over the phone or at the box office.

Ticket link is: www.ticketweb.com/event/april-and-the-funk-junkies-belly-up-tickets/

13182388?pl=bellyup&REFID=bupwebsite

If you can’t attend the event but would still like to donate, please purchase tickets and then email Aprilandthefunkjunkies@gmail.com to learn how to donate them.

For more information, check out www.aprilandthefunkjunkies.com, www.facebook.com/aprilandthefunkjunkies or @aprilandthefunkjunkies on Instagram.