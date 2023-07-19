July 20 issue: Local and regional events

North Coast Rep presents gripping drama ‘An Iliad’

Prepare to be spellbound by the riveting return engagement of An Iliad at North Coast Repertory Theatre. This timely and powerful production, based on Homer’s epic poem “The Iliad,” will transport audiences to the heart of the Trojan War through a dynamic and tour-de-force adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, translated by Robert Fagles.

Directed by the acclaimed David Ellenstein, An Iliad weaves a compelling narrative as a warweary poet recounts the tales of valor, savagery, and nobility that unfolded on the battlefield. Dazzling audiences with his talent, award-winning actor Richard Baird takes center stage, bringing to life the poet’s complex character with unmatched power, humor, and depth.

An Iliad will be performed on Aug. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or by calling the Box Office at (858) 481-1055. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Solana Beach, 92075.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep to feature ‘As You Like It’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present the pastoral romantic comedy “As You Like It” July 21-Aug. 5 as its next student production that will tour to three different outdoor venues in three different cities. Admission is free. All show times are at 5:30 p.m.

Performances are July 21-22 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas; July 27-29 at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom, 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar (use entrance south off of San Andres Dr. near California Bank & Trust to get to parking lot and dirt path to venue); and Aug. 3-5 at La Colonia Park Courtyard, 715 Valley Ave, Solana Beach.

Benjamin Cole is the director of this emotional roller-coaster for four sets of couples as they attempt to cure their love sickness or allow themselves to fall fully head over heels while still taking time to philosophize about the beauty of nature versus the ridiculousness of courtly manners.

For more information, call (858) 481-1055 or visit northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Ovation Theatre brings The Phantom of the Opera to North San Diego

Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre will present North County San Diego’s first-ever community production of The Phantom of the Opera. Featuring a talented cast of performers from across San Diego, stunning sets and costumes, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s haunting score, Ovation Theatre’s six-show run of The Phantom of the Opera opens Aug. 4 in San Marcos.

Based on the 1910 horror novel by Gaston Leroux, Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera is a thrilling and romantic account of the legendary Phantom, a musical genius who dwells deep beneath a majestic opera house in Paris. With its record-breaking Broadway run, Phantom has become a cultural tour de force, and one of the most successful musicals of all time, according to a news release.

The Phantom of the Opera will be playing at the Howard Brubeck Theatre located at Palomar College in San Marcos Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 11-13. For tickets, showtimes, and more information, visit www.ovationtheatre.org/phantom. Get a sneak peek into the production and rehearsals on Instagram @ovationtheatreshows and Facebook @ovationtheatre.

Storytime at Diesel, Del Mar features author Helen Wu

Helen Wu will sign her books and read “Tofu Takes Time” and “Long Goes to Dragon School” at Storytime at Diesel, Del Mar in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Sunday, July 30, at 3 p.m.

Wu is a children’s book author and illustrator, as well as a translator and publisher. She is the author of Tofu Takes Time, illustrated by Julie Jarema, and Long Goes To Dragon School, illustrated by Mae Besom. Wu is the publisher of Yeehoo Press, an independent children’s book publisher based in San Diego. Being fascinated by the differences and similarities between cultures, Wu loves to share stories that empower children to understand the world and our connections.

Diesel Del Mar is located at 12843 E Camino Real, Suite 104, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Taste of Encinitas tickets now on sale

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 34th Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting, tickets are now on sale. Tickets are expected to sell very quickly due to the increased popularity of the event over recent years, according to a news release.

To reduce waste for the event, each participant will receive a reusable cup, presented by C3 Bank. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $45 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer, ciders, and non-alcoholic drinks at over 15 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple different venues.

There will be live music at a total of eight locations including The Lumberyard Courtyard, Charlie’s Electric Bike, Gelato 101, Station Salon, Coast Law Group, Candles on Tap, Union Kitchen, and Concept Board Shop.

Visit www.shopencinitas101.com/shop/p/

taste-of-encinitas-tickets for more information and to purchase tickets online. The $45 per person price includes all food and 10 drink samples, as well as all the entertainment described above. Same day tickets will be $50, but the event typically sells out in advance.

One Paseo Summer Concert Series

One Paseo is holding a summer concert series featuring a diverse lineup of SoCal talent by Belly Up Presents. The shows are free to attend and will take place on the lawn behind Harland Brewing from 5-8 p.m. The lineup will feature artists of various genres, so there will be something for every type of music listener including High Tide Society on July 22, The Highwayman Show on Aug. 5 and Sara Petite on Aug. 19. Address: 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive, Carmel Valley.

Concerts at the Cove series in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern are presenting the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series every Thursday night throughout the summer through Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Concerts at the Cove bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages. The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453 or visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, 92075.

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Nature Demo

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold a nature demonstration on Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

This demo will be a presentation from Conor Lenehan, deputy fire marshal for the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District. With a potentially very dry summer approaching, there has never been a better time to be mindful of wildfire risks and safety. Meet, greet, and pose your questions to the conservancy’s Next to Nature series experts.

Event and parking are free. Register at sdrvc.org/events

Location: San Diego Science Center Conference Room 121, 3030 Bunker Hill St. San Diego, 92109.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation workshops

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation is holding the following events in July:

Backyard Composting Basics: Free workshop, Tuesday, July 25, 7-8 p.m.

Composting is a great summer activity to get kids outdoors and learning about ecosystems. Gain skills to take home at this one-hour workshop sponsored by the County of San Diego and in partnership with California Rare Fruit Growers. You’ll learn which compost bin to use, how to achieve the right composition of carbon- to nitrogen-rich materials in your pile, and how to prevent unwanted smells and critters. You’ll leave with the tools you need to start making your own natural soil amendments for your garden, with materials you already have.

Location: Norway Hall, 2006 E. Vista Way, Vista, Calif., 92084.

Learn more and register at https://bit.ly/42tSaC5

July Green Living Tour: Saturday, July 29, 10-11 a.m.

The Green Living Tour is a bi-monthly, one-hour tour at Solana Center for Environmental Innovation’s home base in Encinitas that showcases sustainability in action. On the tour, the knowledgeable Eco Team docents will walk you through the center’s worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more simple, DIY, climate-friendly solutions. Find inspiration for your at-home sustainability projects, learn more about Solana Center and its programs, and meet other eco-stewards in your neighborhood.

Register at bit.ly/41XgZWQ to attend. Location: Solana Center: 139 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024.

San Diego Junior Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, completes its 75th Anniversary Season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella which will run July 21-Aug. 6. Cinderella returns to the Junior Theatre stage in this updated version of the classic and beloved musical. The iconic story of Cinderella follows the journey of a mistreated young woman who, despite her circumstances, holds onto her dreams and embraces the power of hope. Cinderella inspires all as she overcomes adversity with grace and strength. The enchanting score features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s loveliest tunes, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $16 - $18. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.