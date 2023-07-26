Del Mar Kiwanis’ 30th Annual Day at the Races to be held Sept. 1

Juddmonte’s Laurel River, with Juan Hernandez aboard, cruised home to win the Grade II, $252,500 Pat O’Brien Stakes last year at Del Mar.

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club, one of Southern California’s most active community service organizations, will hold its 30th Annual Day at the Races on Sept. 1, at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s Star Fiddle Room, 2260 Jimmy Durante Way.

Assisting the Randy Jones Foundation, which benefits kids of military deployed parents, the Don Diego Foundation support of Title 1 school kids’ Plant, Grow, Eat Program, and a host of Kiwanis kids-oriented programs, the Day at the Races begins at 1 p.m.

“This is our main fundraiser for the year and a great opportunity for the Del Mar/San Diego community to lend a helping hand to kids in our area, while, at the same time, enjoying a great, fun day at the races,” said Del Mar Kiwanis President Steve Gardella. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Over the past 29 years, the Day at the Races has raised more than $375,00 for various Kiwanis programs designed to improve the lives of San Diego area children.

The day’s activities, also known as the Sheila McDonnell Memorial after the long-time Del Mar Kiwanis member and former Del Mar Chamber of Commerce president, include entrance, lunch buffet, official race program, 50-50 raffle, silent auction, door prizes and a cash bar.

Cost is $100 per person and only 40 tickets remain.

Tickets and more information are available at: 2023delmarkiwanis.everbrite.com or by contacting Gardella at sgardella@ucsd.edu, 858-864-8586.