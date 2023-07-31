Blood drive on Aug. 6 to honor Carmel Valley man’s memory

Del Mar Social will host a blood drive on Sunday, Aug. 6 in memory of Robert Brand, a longtime Carmel Valley resident who recently lost his battle with leukemia. The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the event venue in Sorrento Valley and has been organized by his daughter Audrey on what would have been his 68th birthday.

“It is also a blood drive in honor of everyone who has battled cancer, especially blood cancer,” said Audrey, who co-owns Del Mar Social. “Blood transfusions and bone marrow donations are essential in battling and beating cancer.”

As a way to remember her father, Audrey is hoping to get 68 or more blood donations.

Robert Brand lived in San Diego for 38 years and, for15 years, he managed Del Mar Motor Cars, where Audrey worked with him and his business partner Ayal Abed. Audrey, a Torrey Pines High School alumni, and Abed transformed the former dealership into an event space in 2021.

After being diagnosed with leukemia last year, Robert lost his 10-month long battle on Feb. 8.

“He fought so hard while constantly supporting the people around him...While at Sharp Hospital he stayed in good spirits and was constantly talking to the other patients fighting cancer and motivating them to continue their fight,” Audrey said. “He loved his daily beach walks on Del Mar beach and hiking Torrey Pines so after he passed it inspired the nurses to start a virtual reality program for patients to be able to experience the outdoors while stuck inside fighting cancer.

“He really was the kindest man who loved the beach, the race track, volunteering with animals, was an amazing chef and just truly loved giving back to the community.”

Robert and Audrey Brand. (Audrey Brand)

While he was fighting leukemia Audrey said he constantly had to get blood transfusions, which kept him alive.

“After seeing him go through countless transfusions I realized that a way I can honor him is by inspiring other people to donate blood and bring awareness to the importance of donating blood,” Audrey said. “Blood transfusions and bone marrow donations are essential to the fight against blood cancer.”

For the Aug. 6 event, the American Red Cross will be at Del Mar Social for the blood donations and “Be The Match” kit will be available for people to register for the bone marrow donation database. The event will also include a raffle, and food and drinks available for purchase with proceeds going to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation.

Del Mar Social is located at 3444 Tripp Ct., Ste A2, San Diego, CA 92121. To register, visit tinyurl.com/3exac33r

