Aug. 3 issue: Local and regional events

Laughing Pony Rescue invites horse lovers and wellness enthusiasts to ‘Mindfulness and Movement’ event

Laughing Pony Rescue (LPR), a horse rescue organization based in Rancho Santa Fe, invites wellness enthusiasts with a love for horses to come to their newest series, “Mindfulness and Movement”. The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Laughing Pony Rescue, 7143 Via Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The series is led by certified instructors and equine specialists and those that attend can expect a meet and greet with the organization’s horses, equine-based activities to see the magic and healing natures of the horses, a 20-minute yoga session and meditation. Rescued horses in the therapy program have helped numerous individuals struggling from a variety of illnesses.

Proceeds from this class go directly back to Laughing Pony Rescue which has saved over 1,300 horses, donkeys and farm animals from abuse, neglect and slaughter.

To participate, LPR asks you to RSVP to Laura Spielman at laura@laughingponyrescue.org. There is a suggested donation of $50 that goes back to the organization.

For more information, visit laughingponyrescue.org.

Learn about the Alabaster Jar Project’s work to help end human trafficking at ‘Ole! Ole! For AJP’ event in Del Mar

All are cordially invited to “Ole! Ole! For AJP (Alabaster Jar Project)”, an event where you can learn how to help end human trafficking. In addition, meet new friends and neighbors at the event on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5-8 p.m., at the Del Mar Train Station, 1565 Coast Blvd., Del Mar. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a margarita bar, taco truck, tequila tasting, and games. Visit oleole.givesmart.com for more information, Questions? Email media@alabasterjarproject.org or call 858-598-3238.

According to the Alabaster Jar Project website (alabasterjarproject.org), AJP got its start as follows: “Finding that San Diego is the 8th largest city in the U.S. with the issue of human trafficking and that there were limited resources for survivors, co-founders Susan Johnson, Nate Alcorn and Kyle Moss incorporated the Alabaster Jar Project. The mission was to provide housing and resources for women who have survived human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Alabaster Jar Project began as a ministry of The Church at Rancho Bernardo and incorporated as a standalone nonprofit 501(c)3 in 2013, receiving tax exempt status in July of 2014. It is now comprised of Grace House, a long-term residential program; a Resource Center, a drop-in center that provides clothing, toiletries, programming and Peer Support Group.”

Beach Blanket Movie Night in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission are hosting the 18th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night event at Fletcher Cove Park on Aug. 12 from 6-10 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The evening begins with live music by Jimmy’s Buffet followed by a beachside presentation of “Lilo & Stitch.” Refreshments like pizza and popcorn will be available for purchase (cash only) and there will be a free giveaway with great prizes including a Firewire surfboard, beach cruiser bicycle, wetsuits, gift cards and much more.

All proceeds from the movie night will be used to benefit future Solana Beach Parks and Recreation projects or events. Bring a blanket, pack a picnic and head on down to Fletcher Cove Park for a fun-filled evening and a movies under the stars. Participants are encouraged to arrive car free. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Lagoon foundation to hold Kids Gala

The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation is holding a Kids Gala from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Discovery Center, 1580 Cannon Road, Carlsbad. The family-friendly event will feature a magic show, a raptor presentation, a visit from Iron Man and a DNA bracelet craft along with a virtual reality superhero experience for ages 8 and older. Light dinner will be served.

Kids can be part of a beautification project at the Discovery Center and can paint tiles for a mural to be unveiled at the gala. Tile painting can be done from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center. Tiles can be purchased with gala tickets or separately for kids and adults to paint. Gala ticket prices range from $25 for individuals to $100 for a family of four (two adults and two children) at aguahedionda.org/ kidsgala2023.

Guild hosts craft beer conference Aug. 8

The nonprofit San Diego Brewers Guild will host a Craft Beer Con at 11a.m. Aug. 8 at MiraCosta College’s San Elijo Campus, 3333 Manchester Ave., Cardiff. The annual half-day conference discusses trends in the local craft beer industry and includes three education tracks, a trade show and beer tastings that start at 4 p.m. Speakers from San Diego breweries will participate in panel discussions. Tickets are $60 for the public; $50 for Brewers Guild members. Visit sdbeer.com/sdcbc

Free family yoga classes on lawn

One Paseo in Carmel Valley hosts free 45- minute family yoga classes from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27 on the lawn behind Harland Brewing. The class, led by yoga instructor Jenn Richardson, will focus on strength, balance, flexibility and mindfulness. Visit onepaseo.com (3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley).

Free jazz concert at Encinitas Library

The Friends of the Encinitas Library will present the music of Jazzgrass in a free concert from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. Jazzgrass features toe-tappin’ music, including bluegrass and Appalachian music and Americana. Visit encinitaslibfriends.org.

Dog surfing classes offered before contest

The Helen Woodward Animal Center will host dog surf competition training courses, taught by the SoCal Surf Dogs at Del Mar Dog Beach. The classes prepare dogs for the center’s annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon set for Sept. 10. Sessions are Aug. 6 and Aug. 20. Visit animalcenter.org/surf-dogsurf-a-thon

Del Mar racing season events

The Del Mar racing season continues through Sept. 10 with a variety of events including the Taste of New Orleans on Aug. 5, from 1-6 p.m. at Seaside Cabana. For more information and a list of other events, visit dmtc.com

Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club Zoom meeting

The Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club will hold a meeting on Zoom on Aug. 12. The speaker will be Max Disposti, founder and executive director of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center. He will speak on: “Human Trafficking in the LGBTQ+ Community.” Disposti is an expert in human trafficking prevention, LGBTQ immigrants and queer homeless youth. He is currently Senate appointee, California State Board of Behavioral Science Chair (BBS) and on the San Diego (SD) LGBT Leadership Council as well as other committees. More information is available at www.encdc.org.

El Camino Quilt Guild meeting features guest speaker

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Dr. Oceanside 92056. Guest fee $10.

The August speaker is Emily Baily of auntemsquilts.com. Her lecture is “When Life Falls To Pieces, Make a Quilt!” She will share her love of scrap quilting and how to create and have fun. She is an Accuquilt die cutting machine expert and will show attendees why die cutting machines are so popular and how they can drastically reduce your cutting time. A workshop titled “Getting the Most Out of Your Die Cutting System - Making Piecing Fun!” on Aug. 9 is open to non-members.

For more information visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com.

Square dance classes Tuesdays at St. James Parish in Solana Beach

Square dance classes are being held Tuesdays at St. James Parish in Solana Beach.

All are invited from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays. Modern Western Square Dancing is friendship set to music. This lively group fun is easy to learn. Partner and dance experience not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire. St. James Parish Hall is located at 625 S. Nardo Ave, Solana Beach. Only $10 per session. Sponsored by Sandpipers Square Dance Club and SD Catholic Adult Community. For more detailed info. visit: sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org and/or stjamesandleo.org.

North Coast Rep presents gripping drama ‘An Iliad’

Prepare to be spellbound by the riveting return engagement of An Iliad at North Coast Repertory Theatre. This timely and powerful production, based on Homer’s epic poem “The Iliad,” will transport audiences to the heart of the Trojan War through a dynamic and tour-de-force adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, translated by Robert Fagles.

Directed by the acclaimed David Ellenstein, An Iliad weaves a compelling narrative as a warweary poet recounts the tales of valor, savagery, and nobility that unfolded on the battlefield. Dazzling audiences with his talent, award-winning actor Richard Baird takes center stage, bringing to life the poet’s complex character with unmatched power, humor, and depth.

An Iliad will be performed on Aug. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org or by calling the Box Office at (858) 481-1055. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Solana Beach.

Batiquitos Lagoon to present speaker on Coastal Geology

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. titled “Coastal Geology”. Keith Heyer Meldahl, former MiraCosta professor of geology and author of Surf, Sand and Stone, will describe the processes that shape our constantly changing shoreline. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 12 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

One Paseo Kids Happy Hour

One Paseo is giving children the chance to discover the joy of happy hour with their Kids Happy Hour series taking place at The Log every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the summer. The Kids Happy Hour offers kid-friendly entertainment and snacks from One Paseo’s eateries to create a festive event for the whole family.

A full schedule can be found at onepaseo.com. 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.

Ovation Theatre brings ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to North San Diego

Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre will present North County San Diego’s first-ever community production of “The Phantom of the Opera”. Featuring a talented cast of performers from across San Diego, stunning sets and costumes, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s haunting score, Ovation Theatre’s six-show run opens Aug. 4 in San Marcos.

Based on the 1910 horror novel by Gaston Leroux, Broadway’s “Phantom” is a thrilling and romantic account of a musical genius who dwells deep beneath a majestic opera house in Paris.

“The Phantom of the Opera will be playing at the Howard Brubeck Theatre located at Palomar College in San Marcos Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 11-13.

For tickets, showtimes, and more information, visit ovationtheatre.org/phantom.

Get a sneak peek into the production and rehearsals on Instagram @ovationtheatreshows and Facebook @ovationtheatre.

Del Mar Foundation to hold next Summer Twilight Concert Aug. 22

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series at Powerhouse Park will wrap up on Aug. 22, with Del Mar resident and Fat Paw front man Tim Wray opening for The Walrus, the preeminent Beatles tribute band from New Orleans featuring guitarist and Del Mar native Felix Wohlleben.

The festivities begin with the Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.delmarfoundation.org.

Concerts at the Cove series in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern are presenting the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series every Thursday night throughout the summer through Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Fletcher Cove.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453 or visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

Storytime at Diesel, Del Mar features author Maggie Montague

Author Maggie Montague will sign her book and read “Grace and Nora’s Dance Among the Stars” at Storytime at Diesel, Del Mar in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m.

Written by Montague and illustrated by Narine Olennikova, Grace and Nora’s Dance Among the Stars is inspired by the real-life friendship of Grace and Nora. Nora loves to engage with her friends and the world around her through dance and the use of her wheelchair. In 2017, Grace and Nora performed their first dance and have been dancing together ever since. Touched by their story, Montague wanted to weave the magic of their dancing into a fantastical world where dreams become tangible enough to dance on. A portion of the proceeds from Grace and Nora’s Dance Among the Stars will go toward supporting nonprofit organizations.

Diesel Del Mar is located at 12843 E Camino Real, Suite 104, Carmel Valley,

Athenaeum Jazz returns starting this fall

After a four-year hiatus, the Athenaeum Jazz program is making its return to the Scripps Research Auditorium. The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library hosted the first three public concerts in the auditorium in the fall of 1996 and presented fall and spring series each year in the hall through 2019. Construction adjacent to the auditorium made it inaccessible for most of the past four years.

The fall series will showcase jazz violinist Regina Carter on Sept. 17, Trinidad-born trumpeter Etienne Charles on Dec. 10, and piano player Brad Mehldau on Feb. 8. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Scripps Research Auditorium is located at 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive.

Individual tickets start at $45 for Athenaeum members, $50 for non-members. Series tickets start at $55 for members, $60 for non-members. Learn more or purchase tickets: https://www.ljathenaeum.org/jazz.

San Diego Junior Theatre to celebrate 75 years of magic at special event

To commemorate 75 years of providing high-quality productions and theatre education for San Diego’s youth, San Diego Junior Theatre is preparing a special evening on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m., inside the Casa del Prado Theatre. SDJT will bid a fond farewell to outgoing Artistic Director Desha Crownover, welcome its incoming Producing Artistic Director Joey Price, celebrate its JT honorees and feature performances by students from JT on Tour and Confetti.

The Junior Theatre Honors is a tradition designed to recognize Junior Theatre alumni for exemplary lifetime achievement in their careers, professions of community service, as well as non-alumni for their distinguished or extraordinary service to SDJT.

SDJT’s 2023 Honorees are Agnes Chu, JT alumna and president of Condé Nast Entertainment; Jay Heiserman, JT alumnus, Emmy Award-winning production designer; David Saville, retired educator and JT volunteer; and Francine Maigue (1981-2022), district director for former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, JT alumna and guest director.

Tickets for the program are $35 and limited to the seats in the theatre. A limited number of $125 tickets include a cocktail reception from 5-7 p.m. on the patio next to the theatre. Reception attendees will enjoy appetizers, signature cocktails, live music and entertainment, and a silent auction. Attire is “Summery Chic.”

All tickets are available at www.juniortheatre.com.

