Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians to hold 3rd Annual LobsterFest

A wonderful night is planned on Oct. 14 at the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary’s “3rd Annual Baja Style LobsterFest” (LF3). The event will run from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. in the beautiful courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton and will include live music, local craft beer from Viewpoint Brewing Company, and a tequila tasting for VIP sponsors from the exclusive Solento Tequila company.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on auction items featuring amazing trips such as an African Safari, Paris get-away, and Montana mountain retreat. But the highlight will be the Baja-style lobster dinner created by Hilton Chef Ricardo Gutierrez, a Baja native.

This is DMSB Rotary’s major fundraiser where all proceeds go to help the club’s major beneficiaries Just in Time for Foster Youth and Casa de Amistad, as well as other worthwhile organizations. They have raised over $850,000 since their formation in 1992 supporting underserved youth, the military, anti-human trafficking programs, and other community and international humanitarian projects.

For more information, to register for a fun evening, or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit DMSBLobsterfest.com. Vicky Mallett, LF3 chair, is also available to answer questions at 858-245-7968.