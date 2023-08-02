Party with a purpose: Pathways to Citizenship to hold Del MargaritavilleTake2 fundraiser

Pathways to Citizenship, a rapidly growing San Diego nonprofit, will host Del MargaritavilleTake2 fundraiser on Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. -sunset at the iconic Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center.

Come enjoy the island vibe, good food catered by Seaside Market and margaritas by Crust Pizza.

The happy hour event will feature music by steel drum band “Sounds of Paradise,” and the opportunity to buy vacation packages, local entertainment and one-of-a-kind art pieces.

Support pro-bono legal and educational services for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees and qualified immigrants from around the world while enjoying cool drinks and panoramic ocean views from Del Mar’s historic landmark.

Parking is available at the Del Mar Surf Station, 1565 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar.

Tickets for the event are $120, all inclusive of food and drinks. Proceeds benefit the clients and students of Pathways to Citizenship, a legal and educational nonprofit based in Solana Beach dedicated to enabling citizenship for qualified individuals on the pathway to citizenship. Visit pathwayssd.org/events to purchase tickets and join the fun.

Tax ID # 3567665

Offices located at 120 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.