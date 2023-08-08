Del Mar Highlands’ Ambrogio 15 hosts ‘Big Bad Reds Wine Dinner’
Carmel Valley’s Ambrogio15 will toast National Red Wine Day on Monday, Aug. 28 with a Big Bad Reds Wine Dinner.
The modern Italian eatery in Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s Sky Deck will offer an evening dedicated to the bold wines of Italy with a four-course, where each dish is paired with an Italian wine. Enjoy dishes like Pizza Pomodorini with a “Luna Selvatica” La Tosa, Emilia-Romagna cabernet sauvignon and a decadent tiramisu dessert.
Ambrogio15 offers an authentic Italian dining experience, specializing in its unique Milanese-style gourmet pizza.
The dinner is $99 per person. Reservations are available from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. 12841 El Camino Real, suite 201. ambrogiodelmar.com/
