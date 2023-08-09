Aug. 10 issue: Local and regional events

Cardiff Greek Festival to feature great ‘Food, Fun & Opa!’

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church invites the San Diego community to experience the “Food, Fun & Opa!” at the 43rd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Attendees can enjoy Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed into a Greek island village with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

The Agora will typify a traditional marketplace featuring Greek imports, fine jewelry, artwork, Greek deli, and more. The Kids Fun Zone will ensure children enjoy their time as much as the adults. A chance to win a grand prize of $20,000 cash, an e-bike valued at $ 2,300 for 2nd and 3rd place, and an e-bike valued at $ 2,200 for 4th and 5th place will keep the festival’s excitement going until the very end. Only 750 tickets will be sold for $100 each. Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at cardiffgreekfestival@gmail.com.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue. a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. Admission $ 3 (children under 12, active military, police, and firefighters with ID are free).

For more information, visit www.cardiffgreekfest.com.

Del Mar Foundation to hold next Summer Twilight Concert Aug. 22

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series at Powerhouse Park will wrap up on Aug. 22, with Del Mar resident and Fat Paw front man Tim Wray opening for The Walrus, the preeminent Beatles tribute band from New Orleans featuring guitarist and Del Mar native Felix Wohlleben. The festivities begin with the Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.delmarfoundation.org.

Diesel, Del Mar features ‘Betty Builds It’ author Julie Hampton

Author Julie Hampton will sign her book and read “Betty Builds It” at Diesel, A Bookstore, in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m.

“Betty Builds It” explores a burgeoning friendship between a genius engineering robot girl and her sweet younger brother who just wants to support his sister. Hampton is a Southern California author/illustrator/architect. Her picture book, Betty Builds It, uses art and humor to tell the story about a robot girl who loves to build things. It supports girls in STEM and explores themes of friendship and siblinghood. Hampton loves developing offbeat stories with quirky characters that hit that sweet spot of funny and poignant. Like Betty, she loves to make and build things in her fabulous art studio and workshop and is friends with her little brother and her toaster. She adores the intersection of the odd and the familiar and believes the need for this kind of wackiness is universal.

Diesel Del Mar is located at 12843 E Camino Real, Suite 104, Carmel Valley.

San Diego Children’s Benefit Fashion Show & Luncheon

North County fashion boutiques will be featured at the second annual San Diego Children’s Benefit Fashion Show & Luncheon presented by the Sparkles Foundation on Aug. 26, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. Proceeds will go to five charities helping children at-risk in San Diego and abroad.

“Pretty Please (Del Mar), 5 loaves two fish (Coronado), Satori Designs (Solana Beach) and Mabel’s (Solana Beach) Back-to-School fashions will be modeled by children from across San Diego County,” said Kathy Kassardjian, event organizer.

In 2022, the volunteer event drew 200 attendees and raised over $125,000. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan returns in 2023 as keynote speaker. The August fashion show supports charities dedicated to protecting at-risk children in San Diego and children displaced by war. Fashion show tickets can be purchased at www.sdsparklesfoundation.org/events/

Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines is located at 10950 N. Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, 92037.

Created in 2022, San Diego Sparkles Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to support children in danger of being trafficked and/ displaced by war. A 501-C3, SparkleS FN can be reached at P.O. Box 676067, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. Visit www.sdsparklesfoundation.org.

Coastal Communities Concert Band to present Summer Pops Concert

The Coastal Communities Concert Band will present its Summer Pops Concert on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors. Students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door, online at cccband.com or by calling (760) 727-3741.

This concert features a varied repertoire with something for every generation The band’s program includes familiar tunes from Grease and My Fair Lady as well as American Jazz favorites and the music of composer John Williams. Video game fans will delight in the familiar music of Super Mario Brothers. Vocalist Michael Ruhl returns with several pieces including a vocal tribute to the late Tony Bennett, singing his most beloved ballad, ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco.

The Coastal Communities Concert Band (CCCB), based in Encinitas, is an award-winning symphonic band of more than 75 musicians who live throughout San Diego County. The CCCB is under the direction of Tom Cole who was a music educator in the Poway Unified School District for 35 years, serving as the band director at Mt. Carmel High School and Rancho Bernardo High School. The band, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, has a rich history of travel, guest conductors and soloists, commissions and community support.

CCCB, under the auspices of MiraCosta College, is supported and operated by the Coastal Communities Concert Band Foundation, a nonprofit 501c3 corporation.

Car buffs gather Saturday mornings in RSF

Rancho Santa Fe Cars and Coffee is from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays at Paseo Delicias and Avenida de Acacias in downtown Rancho Santa Fe, weatherpermitting.

Carbuffs can bring their rare vintage cars, supercars and exotic cars and share camaraderie with fellow car enthusiasts.

Visit ranchosantafecarsandcoffee.com. --Linda McIntosh, SD Union-Tribune

Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club Zoom meeting

The Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club will hold a meeting on Zoom on Aug. 12. The speaker will be Max Disposti, founder and executive director of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center. He will speak on: “Human Trafficking in the LGBTQ+ Community.” Disposti is an expert in human trafficking prevention, LGBTQ immigrants and queer homeless youth. He is currently Senate appointee, California State Board of Behavioral Science Chair (BBS) and on the San Diego (SD) LGBT Leadership Council as well as other committees. More information is available at www.encdc.org.

Beach Blanket Movie Night in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission are hosting the 18th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night event at Fletcher Cove Park on Aug. 12 from 6-10 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The evening begins with live music by Jimmy’s Buffet followed by a beachside presentation of “Lilo & Stitch.” Refreshments like pizza and popcorn will be available for purchase (cash only) and there will be a free giveaway with great prizes including a Firewire surfboard, beach cruiser bicycle, wetsuits, gift cards and much more.

All proceeds from the movie night will be used to benefit future Solana Beach Parks and Recreation projects or events. Bring a blanket, pack a picnic and head on down to Fletcher Cove Park for a fun-filled evening and a movies under the stars. Participants are encouraged to arrive car free. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Free historical downtown Encinitas walking tour

A historical downtown Encinitas walking tour will be held by the Encinitas Historical Society.

This educational tour is offered free to all on Saturday, Aug. 19. Meet at the 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse, 390 West “F” Street, Encinitas.

There is plenty of on-site parking. The tour starts promptly at 10 a.m. and takes approximately two hours. No registration is necessary. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Bring water. Dogs are welcome. Donations to the Encinitas Historical Society are always greatly appreciated.

Batiquitos Lagoon to present speaker on Coastal Geology

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. titled “Coastal Geology”. Keith Heyer Meldahl, former MiraCosta professor of geology and author of Surf, Sand and Stone, will describe the processes that shape our constantly changing shoreline. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 12 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Lagoon foundation to hold Kids Gala

The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation is holding a Kids Gala from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Discovery Center, 1580 Cannon Road, Carlsbad. The family-friendly event will feature a magic show, a raptor presentation, a visit from Iron Man and a DNA bracelet craft along with a virtual reality superhero experience for ages 8 and older. Light dinner will be served.

Kids can be part of a beautification project at the Discovery Center and can paint tiles for a mural to be unveiled at the gala. Tile painting can be done from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center. Tiles can be purchased with gala tickets or separately for kids and adults to paint. Gala ticket prices range from $25 for individuals to $100 for a family of four (two adults and two children) at aguahedionda.org/ kidsgala2023.

North Coast Art Gallery to present 71st Fine Art Open Annual Show award ceremony and public opening

The 71st Fine Art Open Annual Show award ceremony and public opening will be held Aug. 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Coastal Art Gallery, 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Suite 101, Carlsbad, 92008. It is an opportunity to nosh, converse with the artists, chose original artwork for your space and enjoy this diverse selection of contemporary art.

The 71st Fine Art Annual Show is available for viewing during business hours at the North Coastal Art Gallery from Aug. 7 – Sept. 4. It is not “just an art exhibition”. It is another sentence in the long, rich, diverse visual conversation between the creative people who present it, and a community that is enriched by it. Visit northcoastalartgallery.com for more information.

Moonlight Summer Sunday Concert

The next Encinitas’ Moonlight Summer Sunday Concert will be held Sunday, Aug. 20: The Silent Comedy 3-5 p.m.; Opener: Donna Drive 1-2 p.m. Brothers Joshua and Jeremiah Zimmerman with their band The Silent Comedy create rough-hewn, expansive American rock and roll.

Admission is free and open to the public.400 B St, Encinitas.

For more information email arts@encinitasca.gov or (760) 633-2746.

Square dance fun for new dancers

Come discover modern square dancing danced to a live caller who sings and calls to all kinds of music - rock, jazz, western, etc. An introduction for new dancers, a just for fun, try it, you might like it, Square Dance 6-7 p.m. Enjoy refreshments, fellowship, and watch skilled square dancers dance, Sandpipers Square Dance Club 7-9 p.m. Held every fourth Saturday at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Donation: $10. Partner or dance experience is not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire. For more information: sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org or 310-710-7530 or nancy@sandiegocac.org.

Monthly themes: Aug. 26 Hawaiian Nights; Sept. 23 Wild West; Oct. 28 Oktoberfest; Nov. 25 Thanksgiving.

Also square dance classes

Square dance classes are being held Tuesdays at St. James Parish in Solana Beach.

All are invited from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays. Modern Western Square Dancing is friendship set to music. This lively group fun is easy to learn. Partner and dance experience not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire. St. James Parish Hall is located at 625 S. Nardo Ave, Solana Beach. Only $10 per session. Sponsored by Sandpipers Square Dance Club and SD Catholic Adult Community. For more detailed info. visit: sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org and/or stjamesandleo.org.

North Coast Rep presents gripping drama ‘An Iliad’

Prepare to be spellbound by the riveting return engagement of An Iliad at North Coast Repertory Theatre. This timely and powerful production, based on Homer’s epic poem “The Iliad,” will transport audiences to the heart of the Trojan War through a dynamic and tour-de-force adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, translated by Robert Fagles.

Directed by the acclaimed David Ellenstein, An Iliad weaves a compelling narrative as a warweary poet recounts the tales of valor, savagery, and nobility that unfolded on the battlefield. Dazzling audiences with his talent, award-winning actor Richard Baird takes center stage, bringing to life the poet’s complex character with unmatched power, humor, and depth.

An Iliad will be performed on Aug. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org or by calling the Box Office at (858) 481-1055. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Solana Beach.

Dog surfing classes offered before contest

The Helen Woodward Animal Center will host dog surf competition training courses, taught by the SoCal Surf Dogs at Del Mar Dog Beach. The classes prepare dogs for the center’s annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon set for Sept. 10. The next session is Aug. 20. Visit animalcenter.org/surf-dogsurf-a-thon

Del Mar racing season events

The Del Mar racing season continues through Sept. 10 with a variety of events. For more information and a list of events, visit dmtc.com

Ovation Theatre brings ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to North San Diego

Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre will present North County San Diego’s first-ever community production of “The Phantom of the Opera”. Featuring a talented cast of performers from across San Diego, stunning sets and costumes, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s haunting score, Ovation Theatre’s six-show run opened Aug. 4 in San Marcos. Based on the 1910 horror novel by Gaston Leroux, Broadway’s “Phantom” is a thrilling and romantic account of a musical genius who dwells deep beneath a majestic opera house in Paris.

“The Phantom of the Opera’s next shows will be playing at the Howard Brubeck Theatre located at Palomar College in San Marcos Aug. 11-13. For tickets, showtimes, and more information, visit ovationtheatre.org/phantom.