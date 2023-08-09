Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

“Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego through Sunday, Aug. 13, in La Jolla.

Lectures & learning

• La Jolla resident Maryann Roberts offers an informational online presentation called “Ask a Matchmaker” for single women 50 and older from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Roberts, a professional matchmaker, will discuss modern matchmaking. Register to receive the Zoom link at threedayrule.com/pool/maryann or email maryann@threedayrule.com.

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share their poems with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The recurring event includes free admission, tours created for multi-generational participants, at-your-own-pace guides and hands-on art-making activities. La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham will read a story at 12:30 p.m. Free. mcasd.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “So You Want to Explore Tide Pools?” at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at 7555 Draper Ave. Park ranger Sonja Nystuen will read a story, talk about her job, take questions and present specimens she encounters regularly as she patrols La Jolla’s coast. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Art Association presents a summer exhibition through September at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photographs by members of the association. An artist reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. LaJollaArtAssociation.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Diane Distefano at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Distefano is the author of the children’s book “Milton’s Suitcase Adventure.” Free.

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

• The UC San Diego Library presents its 22nd annual “Paper Theater Exhibition” through Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Free. bit.ly/UCSDpapertheater2023

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Carnival of the Animals” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at 7600 Fay Ave. The performance, an interdisciplinary work of dance, spoken word and music, is a response to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. $43 and up. theconrad.org

• UC San Diego presents jazz vocalist Gregory Porter at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. $30-$80. amphitheater.ucsd.edu/event/gregory-porter

The La Jolla Library Art Committee presents “Undersea Magic” through Labor Day weekend at the La Jolla/Riford Library. (La Jolla Library Art Committee)

• The La Jolla Library Art Committee presents “Undersea Magic” through Labor Day weekend at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The show features the work of 18 photographers from the San Diego Underwater Photographic Society. Free.

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibition by artist Thomas Glassford through Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

The Lodge at Torrey Pines will present “Playing with Fire” on Monday, Aug. 14, in La Jolla. (Otto)

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents “Playing with Fire” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at The Grill at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Lodge executive chef Kelli Crosson and chef de cuisine Ryan Dzierzawski will pair with chef Ronnie Schwandt and Karl Strauss Brewing Co. for an outdoor grilling session with craft brews. $145. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents bocce sessions the third Tuesday of each month beginning at 1 p.m. Aug. 15. Free. lajollanewcomers.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala at MCASD” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature dinner and a visit from upcoming exhibition artist Kelly Akashi. An after-party will begin at 8 p.m. and feature dancing and art activations. $150 and up. mcasd.org/gala

