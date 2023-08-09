Canyon Crest Academy Foundation to hold ‘Welcome Back Parent Coffee and Reception’

On Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8:30 a.m., the first day of school, the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation will host its annual Welcome Back Parent Coffee and Reception.

(Canyon Crest Academy Foundation)

Parents can drop off their students at school and drop in for coffee and a delicious continental breakfast outside of the administration building.

Coffee has been generously donated by Starbucks at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch and the orange juice, yogurts and fresh organic fruit are from Jimbo’s Naturally at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.

The Welcome Reception will officially kick off the 2023-2024 school year for the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to realizing CCA’s educational programs and priorities through financial, volunteer, and community support. It is an opportunity for all incoming and returning parents to stop by the school courtyard and meet members of the CCA Foundation board, CCA staff, as well as fellow parents. Families will also have a chance to meet Principal Brett Killeen and Assistant Principal Garry Thornton.

“We are so excited to hold our Parent Welcome Coffee at CCA again this year,” CCA Foundation Executive Director Joanne Couvrette said in a news release. “We cherish the simple traditions of back-to-school shopping, picking out your outfit for the first day of school, and parents gathering with each other at the beginning of the year to share a cup of coffee and enjoy the company of our community.”

The donations raised by the CCA Foundation fund arts, engineering, technology, the sciences and humanities, college and career counseling, and athletic programs. Every student at CCA benefits in some way from the generous donations made by CCA families to the Foundation. More than ever, the CCA Foundation needs “Dollar a Day for CCA” donations. Donors who contribute a minimum of $180 to the Raven’s general Fund will receive an appreciation gift.

Donate online at www.canyoncrestfoundation.org. —CCA Foundation news release