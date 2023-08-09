The best things to do this weekend in San Diego: Aug. 10-13

San Diegans from across the county travelled to Balboa Park’s Japanese Friendship garden for its annual Toro Nagashi or festival of floating lanterns.

Here are some of the best things to do this weekend in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 13.

Thursday

A view of the rain forest garden at the San Diego Botanic Garden. (Courtesy of San Diego Botanic Garden)

Summer Nights at San Diego Botanic Garden: Enjoy San Diego’s great evening weather at the San Diego Botanic Garden’s special Summer Nights series on Thursdays through Aug. 17. These events will feature live music, food, beverages and a 30-minute guided sunset tour. Kids can make a craft, splash in a stream and climb in a tree house. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. San Diego Botanic Garden, 300 Quail Gardens Drive, San Diego. $18 for adults, $10 for children. Reserve tickets here: sdbg.org/visit/tickets-reservations

“Evita”: Cygnet Theatre presents the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical about the life story of Argentinean first lady Eva Peron. Opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 24. Showtimes 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town State Historic Park. $37 and up. (619) 337-1525, cygnettheatre.com

Tom McGowan as Falstaff, Ruibo Qian as Mrs. Page, and Angela Pierce as Mrs. Ford in The Old Globe production of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” (Courtesy of Rich Soublet II)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor”: The Old Globe presents William Shakespeare’s comedy about Falstaff’s failed attempts to seduce two married women for their money presented in the style of a 1950s TV sit-com. 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Through Sept. 3. Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $29 and up. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

“Cotton Patch Gospel”: Lamb’s Players Theatre presents Tom Key, Russell Treyz and Harry Chapin’s musical adaptation of Clarence Jordan’s translations of the New Testament set in modern-day Georgia. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Sept. 3. 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado. $28-$82. (619) 437-6000, lambsplayers.org

Friday

Vocalist Eduin Caz of the Mexican regional band Grupo Firme performs during a free concert in Mexico City’s main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)

Baja Beach Festival: Jam out right on the shore during the festival at Rosarito Beach. This year’s lineup includes Becky G, Don Omar, Manuel Turizo, Nicky Jam, Grupo Firme and more. Friday through Sunday. Rosarito Beach. $169 per day and $369 for three days (general admission), $349 per day and $799 for three days (VIP), plus service fees. Must be 18 or older to attend. bajabeachfest.com

ABBA tribute band: All the way from the U.K., The FABBA Show will perform as part of Carlsbad’s concerts in the parks series. The concert site opens at 4 p.m. The park, bike valet, shuttle and parking lots close at 9 p.m. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Alga Norte Community Park, 6565 Alicante Road. carlsbadca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5875/17

Toro Nagashi Festival: Honor loved ones who have passed by floating a lantern at this festival. In addition, there will be merchants and food vendors, performances in the Inamori Pavilion and a beer and sake garden. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Japanese Frienship Garden, 2215 Pan American Road E., San Diego. General admission $14; $12 for students, seniors and military. niwa.org/odori

Windchime Meditation: Project BLANK presents a free ambient outdoor concert with the San Diego New Vocal Workshop. 7 p.m. Friday. North Park Mini Park, 3812 29th St., San Diego. Free. projectblanksd.org

Black Beverage Dinner: Chef Jason Neroni’s The Desmond restaurant will host a Black Beverage Dinner hosted by Brandon Montgomery of Black Beer Travelers. The menu will feature five courses paired with beers, wines and spirits from Black-owned producers. 8 p.m. Friday. The Desmond, Kimpton Alma Hotel, 1047 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $130. stayalma.com/san-diego-restaurant/the-desmond

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein performs her “Fragments” piece on Tuesday, March 14, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Ken Jacques)

‘New Ground’ at SummerFest: Cellists Alisa Weilerstein, Paul Wiancko and Julie Lee, pianist Inon Barnatan, violinist Noah Bendix-Balgley and the Takács Quartet present cello sonatas, trios, quartets and more by Chopin, Beethoven, Sibelius and Klein. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $48-$90. (858) 459-3728. theconrad.org

“Ride the Cyclone”: Trinity Theatre Co. presents the San Diego premiere of this musical comedy about six Canadian teen choir singers who die in a roller-coaster accident, then vie for the carnival prize of being reborn. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 Tenth Ave., San Diego. $25. trinityttc.org

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2” in Concert: San Diego Symphony, conducted by Justin Freer, will perform the score live along with the film finale of the “Harry Potter” film series. 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday. Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, Downtown. $52-$100. (619) 235-0804, theshell.org

Saturday

Lemon Festival: A tribute to Chula Vista’s agricultural history, this annual festival celebrates all things lemon. Wear your best lemon-themed attire and head downtown for a lemon cook-off competition, live music, a kid zone, food, wine, beer and and craft vendors. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Third Avenue in Chula Vista. downtownchulavista.com/events/lemon-festival

SIP the City Festival: Fourteen urban wineries will come together for an annual tasting event hosted by SIP San Diego. Attendees get unlimited samples and live music and food from California Poppy will also be available. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. City Hall, 201 N. Broadway, Escondido. $79 per person. visitescondido.com/events/sip-the-city

“Always … Patsy Cline”: D&P Productions present Ted Swindley’s musical inspired by the true story of 1960s country singer Patsy Cline and her pen-pal friendship with fan Louise Seger, starring Cathy DeBrule and Dena Mattox and an all-female band. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday. 3 p.m. Sunday. 2818 Avenida De Portugal, Point Loma. $25. castplayers.org

Beach Blanket Movie Night at Fletcher Cove Park: This annual event begins with live music by Jimmy’s Buffet and features “Lilo & Stitch.” Refreshment tickets are $1 each at the park. Proceeds support upcoming community events. Bring a beach blanket or low-back beach chairs. No alcohol, tobacco, e-cigarettes or pets allowed. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Fletcher Cove Park, 111 S. Sierra Ave. Free. cityofsolanabeach.org/en/events/beach-blanket-movie-night

Herbert Siguenza stars in “A Weekend With Pablo Picasso” at New Village Arts in Carlsbad. (Courtesy of Daren Scott)

‘A Weekend with Pablo Picasso’ opens Saturday: New Village Arts presents Herbert Siguenza in his solo play about the famed Spanish painter reflecting on his life as he paints six canvases. Opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 3. Showtimes, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. (plus 2 p.m. Aug, 16 and 30) . The Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center, 2787 State St., Carlsbad. $28-$48. (760) 284-4393. newvillagearts.org

Enchanted Tea Summer’s End Ball: Westgate Hotel will host a princess teatime experience for all ages this weekend. Rapunzel and Princess Tiana will make appearances for a lunchtime experience of songs, a princess oath and photo opportunities. Tea service includes pastries, tea sandwiches, desserts, teas and hot cocoa. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 1055 Second Ave., San Diego. $95 per person. westgatehotel.com

Yoga at Kimpton Alma San Diego: This will be the first class of a new yoga series taking place on Saturdays on the fourth-floor pool deck. It will be a vinyasa flow class with a free beverage for participants. 10 a.m. Saturday. Kimpton Alma San Diego, 1047 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $15. Register here: app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=24345903¬embedded=1

Beers by the Bay with Mike Hess Brewery: San Diego Mission Bay Resort hosts its second beer-centric dinner. Chef Roy Hendrickson will prepare a four-course dinner with pairings of Mike Hess lager, IPA, ale and more. Food courses will include wild shrimp aguachile and local white sea bass. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. 1775 E. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego. $75. Reserve at (619) 677-1161, missionbayresort.com

Julian StarFest: See the stars at the Menghini Winery in Julian. A “star party” will be the main event with guest speakers and a laser show. Dusk to 11 p.m. Saturday. . Menghini Winery, 1150 Julian Orchards Drive, Julian. Free. julianstarfest.com

Sunday

A crowd enjoys the music at Hillcrest CityFest. (Courtesy of Fabulous Hillcrest)

Hillcrest CityFest Art & Music Festival: This annual summer music and art festival features food, live music, street performances, crafts and community vendors. Visitors can enjoy a cocktail bar and beer garden and shop from more than 150 vendors. There will also be activities for kids, including carnival rides, games, a drag queen storytime, face panting and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. Located in Hillcrest along Fifth Avenue between University and Robinson avenues. fabuloushillcrest.com/cityfest-street-fair-music-festival

Reopening celebration set for Landes Community Center: A celebration of the reopening for the John Landes Community Center will offer tours, live mariachi music, games for kids and families, prize drawings, arts and crafts and demonstrations. Renovations at the center include a full-service library, community room and study rooms. After-school programs, summer camps and recreation programs are typically offered at the center along with adult programs. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 2855 Cedar Road, Oceanside. oceansidelibrary.org/Home/Components/News/News/299/6978

Annalise Neil solo exhibition: Sparks Gallery present new work in cyanotype and watercolor that range from abstract to nature, animals and quantum theory. Opens with a reception at 5 p.m. Sunday and runs through Oct. 15. 530 Sixth Ave., Downtown. (619) 696-1416. sparksgallery.com

Ongoing events

‘Art of Science’ exhibit opens: UC San Diego Library’s 2023 Art of Science exhibit opened last weekend and will be on display through Jan. 15 at two locations: UCSD’s Sally T. WongAvery Library and the San Diego Natural History Museum in Balboa Park. The exhibit features nine award-winning images from the library’s Art of Science contest which celebrates research work being conducted at UCSD and beyond in archaeology, ocean science, chemistry, climate science, engineering and more. A digital exhibit has also being created so the images, and explanations of the science behind them, can live online in perpetuity: lib.ucsd.edu/artofscience2023

“Animal World” exhibit: Brooks Theater Gallery will host a free reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday for this new exhibit of 68 pieces of animal-themed art by 34 local artists. Exhibit continues through Sept. 13. 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. For hours, call (760) 433-8900 or visit oceansidetheatre.org