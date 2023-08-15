Popsicles pop up at One Paseo

Holy Paleta’s treats will be offered at One Paseo’s Farm Truck.

San Diego-based Holy Paleta will pop up at the One Paseo Farm Truck through Aug. 27. The all-natural, handcrafted ice pops are made with premium ingredients and tasty toppings, making for a one-of-a-kind treat on a hot weekend day.

From noon to 6 p.m. Holy Paleta will be selling their authentic Mexican paletas in both dairy and non-dairy flavors as well as a variety of Mexican candy. Paleta flavors on the One Paseo menu include: Cookies n’ Cream, Chocolate Milkshake, Strawberry Cheesecake, Heavenly Blue Vanilla, Strawberry-Mango Rise, Limon, Lavender Lemonade, Mango-Dragonfruit and Chambango on a stick. Candy for sale includes spicy mango or spicy watermelon candy pops and mini Tajin bottles.

The Farm Truck is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays by the koi pond. Location: 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.

