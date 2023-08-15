Summer Surf Fest celebrates beach culture at One Paseo

On Saturday, Aug. 26 One Paseo in Carmel Valley will host its third annual Summer Surf Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Caminito Court. The event celebrates San Diego surf culture and One Paseo’s nearby beach community.

The event will feature live music by local surf band The West Coast Band, rows of classic cars provided by San Diego’s Woodies Car Club, beach games, surf art, raffle items sponsored by Fjallraven and plenty of photo ops. Guests over 21 can also enjoy a refreshing beer and relax in the craft beer garden. Surf-themed merchandise will be on sale to benefit the nonprofit Wildcoast‘s efforts to protect the coast. This event is open to all ages and free to attend.

