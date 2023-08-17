Del Mar Community Connections to host ribbon-cutting event

(Del Mar Community Connections)

The Del Mar Community Building (225 9th St) will be the site of a community celebration hosted by Del Mar Community Connections on Friday, Aug. 25, from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy cake and bubbly, and to learn more about the Del Mar Community Building (DMCB), Del Mar Community Connections, the Del Mar Foundation, and San Diego County grant programs.

Del Mar Community Connections was awarded a Small Business Stimulus Grant and a Neighborhood Reinvestment Program Grant from San Diego County and used the awarded funds to redesign a space used by multiple community nonprofit organizations: the DMCB Multipurpose Room. The room is the site for countless activities for seniors and meetings of nonprofit committees, but the technology was outdated and the furniture was deteriorating and inaccessible for senior bodies.

The ribbon cutting will feature the debut of the new up-to-date and accessible fixtures and furniture. The celebration will be done in true Del Mar style, featuring a champagne toast with longtime friends.

RSVPs are not required but are requested. To let DMCC know that you are planning to attend, visit www.dmcc.cc/ribboncutting.

Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to support and serve the seniors of Del Mar so that they may age independently and vibrantly at home. Those who have questions about this event or DMCC programs in general may call DMCC during business hours at (858) 792-7565, email dmcc@dmcc.cc or visit the website at www.dmcc.cc.