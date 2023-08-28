San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee to hold ‘Opening Meeting/Study & Social Group Showcase Luncheon’

The (BNC) will hold its first event of the year, the Opening Meeting/Study & Social Group Showcase, on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Sana Fe Drive, Solana Beach. As they do each year, group leaders will describe their informal educational and social programs. Everyone in the community is cordially invited.

This year Brandeis members can enjoy 22 activities: book and movie discussions, topics from politics to music to science, canasta and mah jongg, guided museum visits, a walking group and a new men’s group. Favorites are Movies and Munchies and Field Trippers visits to interesting area destinations. Some will be by Zoom, and many “live.”

BNC, now celebrating its 75th year, is dedicated to supporting Brandeis University. It grew from a small fundraising effort to buy books for the new university library in 1948. Since then, BNC continues to provide for the library, scholarships, laboratories, and faculty and students.

For the menu and other information, and to RSVP, contact Joan at bncsandieguito@gmail.com.

