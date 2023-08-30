Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• La Jolla artist Sharon Hinckley presents a watercolor painting class (code 45430) beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, and a still life in watercolor painting class (code 46386) beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, both online. The classes will continue weekly through Dec. 14. All levels are welcome. Free. sdccd.edu/students/class-search/cesearch.html

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Conversational French” at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at a location in La Jolla. The group for people at an intermediate or advanced level will meet regularly. lajollanewcomers.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Better Bridge by Farr” at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The eight-week bridge course will be offered on Mondays for beginners at 10:30 a.m. and intermediate players at 2 p.m. beginning Sept. 11 and on Tuesdays for advanced players at 2 p.m. starting Sept. 12. $225 for Community Center members, $250 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Toddler Storytime” at noon Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. Little ones and their caregivers can enjoy songs, rhymes and books with illustrations. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents classes daily at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $30. buddhiyogalj.com

• Jaruska Solyova presents the yoga class “Breathe Better, Look Younger, Feel Flexible With Yoga” beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class will run through Sept. 26. $20 per class or $60 for all four. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• Novo Dia presents “Mornings at the Museum: Natural & Plant Medicine” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will include a yoga class, a sound bath and more. $25-$60. bit.ly/NovoDiaSept

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• Krista Schumacher Art Gallery will host its annual Mother-Daughter Collection Reveal Party at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at 1113 Wall St., La Jolla. The collection is themed “Iconic San Diego” and will feature 19 never-before-seen paintings. Free. kristaschumacherart.com

• UC San Diego presents Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. $40. amphitheater.ucsd.edu/event/purple-xperience

• The La Jolla Library Art Committee presents “Undersea Magic” through Labor Day weekend at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The show features the work of 18 photographers from the San Diego Underwater Photographic Society. Free.

• The UC San Diego Library presents the 23rd annual Toy Piano Festival at noon Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Seuss Room of the Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Performers will include Kay Etheridge, Christian Hertzog, Ken Herman, Sue Palmer, Scott Paulson, Samara Rice, Barbara Scheidker and Alex Segal. Free.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Dan Lawton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Lawton will discuss and sign his new book, “Above the Ground: A True Story of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.” Free, or $19.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/lawton-2023

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibition by artist Thomas Glassford through Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Small Scale” through Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features paintings by Wayne Hulgin and sculptures by Jeff Irwin. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” through Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is about the late American “gonzo” journalist. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Art Association presents a summer exhibition through September at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photographs by members of the association. LaJollaArtAssociation.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala at MCASD” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature dinner and a visit from upcoming exhibition artist Kelly Akashi. An after-party will begin at 8 p.m. and feature dancing and art activations. $150 and up. mcasd.org/gala

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents a “Happy Hour and Shopping Soiree” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7791 Draper Ave. Free to attend. lajollawomansclub.org/calendar/sep2023happyhour

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Happy Hour Around Town” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Mrkt Space, 2202 Avenida de la Playa. Reservations are required. lajollanewcomers.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆