Aug. 30 issue: Local and regional events

North Coast Rep presents John Denver Tribute

Jim Curry returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre Sept. 18-19 to perform the music of the late John Denver. The music “is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time,” says Curry. Join acclaimed performer Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage.

Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver’s music in sold-out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of John Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.

Jim Curry will be accompanied by his wife, Anne Curry (vocals, guitar and mandolin), Diane Ireland (flutes) and Chris Wills (vocals and keyboard).

John Denver Tribute will run Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.- Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $42 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Del Mar Wine, Food Festival benefits nonprofit

Del Mar Wine & Food Festival features various culinary and wine-tasting events at a number of venues from Sept. 6-11 and benefits nonprofit Feeding San Diego, a hunger relief and food rescue group.

The festival’s six days will include culinary-fueled action-packed events hosted by various professional athletes, Michelin-starred chefs, James Beard honorees, renowned TV hosts, top winemakers, and culinary talent from Los Angeles to Baja. The week’s festivities culminate in a two-day, all-inclusive Grand Tasting featuring bites from a mix of celebrity chefs and the region’s top restaurants plus over 200 wines, beers, and spirits. Attendees may also enjoy immersive lifestyle experiences, dynamic pop-ups, live entertainment, and a free after-hours concert with a performance from one of country music’s most exciting new artists.

The event also includes a Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament on Sept. 8 at Bobby Riggs Racquet & Paddle in Encinitas. For a complete list of all the events and tickets, visit delmar.wine

2023 Del Mar Rotary Sunset Soiree

The Rotary Club of Del Mar is hosting its 19th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Del Mar Plaza Ocean View Deck.

The event will feature great food from local restaurants, wine, beer, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment. Proceeds support the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s charitable activities in the local community and schools, and underserved nations around the world. For tickets and more information, visit www.delmarsunsetsoiree.org.

Del Mar Horsepark to hold Grand Prix Show Jumping

The Del Mar Horsepark will host Grand Prix Show Jumping on select Saturdays. Grand Prix competition begins at 4 p.m. – but arrive earlier to enjoy everything the Horsepark has to offer.

The event to be held on Sept. 2 will be the $100,000 Great American Grand Prix FEI.

Grand Prix Saturdays are free admission, with $20 parking per vehicle and can be purchased on hitsdelmar.com.

A giveaway is also taking place this week: Purchase your parking pass by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 and you are automatically entered to win a Del Mar Ocean Club VIP table for four during Saturday’s $100,000 Great American Grand Prix. The winner will be chosen on Friday, Sept. 1.

From premium seating to exquisite dining options, the VIP Ocean Club offers it all. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to elevate your time at HITS Del Mar Horsepark (address: 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, 92014).

Dia Del Sol 2023: ‘Meet Me In Morocco’

The Beach & Country Guild invites all to its 54th Dia Del Sol, “Meet Me In Morocco,” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad. The event, which includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auctions, and runway fashion show, raises funds to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are $225. Tickets after Sept. 16 are $250. Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets, more information on Dia Del Sol or email reservations@beachandcountry.org with questions regarding the event.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold presentation on ‘Wildfire Ecology’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. titled “Wildfire Ecology,” given by Alexandra Syphard, PhD, who will share decades of research on the relationships among wildfires, management alternatives, and biodiversity conservation. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 15 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Botanic garden puts on The Garden Party

The San Diego Botanic Garden will put on The Garden Party annual fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept.9 to support conservation and education programs. The event will honor Ruth Kobayashi, who has been breeding flowers for three decades and will be recognized with the 2023 Paul Ecke Jr. Award of Excellence.

Highlights include live entertainment by local musicians Annastézhaa and Lee Coulter & Friends, along with a variety of food from local vendors. The event, for ages 21 and up, will be held in the glass-enclosed Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the Garden, 300 Quail Gardens Drive. Tickets are $300 at sdbg.org. — Linda McIntosh, U-T

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary Fourth Annual beWELL

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 4th Annual beWELL event: Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament on Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Pickleball Training Center, 14343 Silverset Street, Poway, CA 92064.

Registration is open at www.rchalajolla.com. Contact Mina Zolfaghari for sponsor and underwriting opportunities: minasz1@mac.com

Net proceeds benefit the Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation to hold Green Living Tour

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation will hold a Green Living Tour on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Solana Center, 137 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Visit Solana Center at its home base in Encinitas as they walk you through some easy steps to address issues around water, waste, soil health, and more with practical solutions you can incorporate into your life and home starting now.

Please learn more and register at bit.ly/44rg1UE

The tour is $5 per person. For individuals and groups of six or less, sign up to reserve your spot at the address above. Space is limited. For groups of more than six, email volunteer@solanacenter.org to set up a private tour for a nominal fee.

Please contact Solana Center with any questions at (760) 436-7986 ext. 700 or at compost@solanacenter.org.

Fruit picking event to be held in RSF

“San Diego GLEANS!” is an opportunity for volunteers to glean hundreds of pounds of delicious citrus for the 1 in 4 San Diegans struggling with food insecurity. ProduceGood will be bringing together volunteers and feeding partners in a fragrant and fun morning picking fruit in Rancho Santa Fe on Friday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. This bounty will then be directly transported to hunger relief groups throughout the county. This event is a kickoff for San Diego Gives, a county-wide one day of giving on Sept. 7.

Location: Citrus orchard in Rancho Santa Fe. Location available upon request-- go to producegood.org/contact-us/

San Diego Gives is a regional day of giving for the local nonprofit organizations doing necessary to better the community.

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Grape Day Festival

Visit the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority at Grape Day Festival Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Join the event for a day of fun, learning, and community engagement. Don’t miss this chance to connect with nature and discover the importance of safeguarding the environment for generations to come.

Location: Grape Day Park: 321 N Broadway, Escondido, CA 92025. Questions: Kim@sdrvc.org.

Surf event for blind seeks volunteers

The Encinitas Lions Club is looking for volunteers to help at its26th annual surfing event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 for blind and visually impaired members of the community at Cardiff State Beach. The club is partnering with UrbanSurf4Kids to give in-water surf classes to participants. Surfers are provided with wet suits, surfboards and instruction in the water and receive a commemorative T-shirt. Parking at Cardiff State Beach is $15 per car. There is limited street parking. To volunteer or participate, visit urbansurf4kids.org/our-events

Ukrainian festival in Balboa Park

A Ukrainian festival is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at the House of Ukraine, 667 Pan American Road, in Balboa Park. Traditional Ukrainian homemade food will be sold, such as potato and cheese varenyky with sour cream and fried onions, nalysnyky (blintzes) with fruit, kovbasa sandwiches, salads anddrinks. There will be a free lawn program from 2 to 3:30 p.m. featuring the Chervona Kalyna Ukrainian dance group (from Los Angeles), Ukrainian singer Iaroslava Caracosa and traditional Bandura music. Admission is free. Proceeds will be used for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Visit houseofukraine.org/event/ukrainian-

festival-2023-lawn-program.

The Country Friends presents 2023 Art of Fashion

The Country Friends will hold the 2023 Art of Fashion on Sept. 14 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in partnership, for the 19th year, with South Coast Plaza. The Art of Fashion is The Country Friends’ largest annual fundraiser, benefiting San Diego County charities with an emphasis on women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled.

The centerpiece of the event is the professionally-produced runway show followed by a festive luncheon on The Inn’s Croquet Lawn complete with a live auction and opportunity drawing. The event also includes a champagne reception and South Coast Plaza Boutiques for shopping.

For tickets and more information, visit thecountryfriends.org.

Brazilian Day Festival happening Saturday

A Brazilian Day Festival is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at 2455 Cushing Road.

The event, hosted by the Devoted to Youth Foundation, features Brazilian local arts and craft, food and drink vendors, traditional cultural Brazilian music and dance, and a kids area along with merchandise vendors. Tickets are $10-$300. Visit bit.ly/3Pe6aMZ

Birch programs for new school year open

Registration for Birch Aquarium’s 2023-24 school year programs is open. The programs range from interactive field trips at the aquarium to hands-on learning in the classroom, which connects students to the ocean and develops critical thinking skills. Visit aquarium.ucsd.edu/teachers/school-programs.

18th Annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach

The Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon returns to Del Bar Dog Beach Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. where surfing canines will compete for the title of Top Surf Dog. The event, which raises funds for the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center, also includes a canine costume contest, vendor booths, music, activities and more. For more information and to register, visit www.animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon/

‘Art & Wine in the Garden’ benefit event to be held in Encinitas

“Art & Wine in the Garden” will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. showcasing 15 of San Diego’s finest artists. The event, which will be held in a private garden in Encinitas, will also include wine, hors d’oeuvres and music.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit “ArtReach San Diego” whose mission is “Igniting youth creativity through visual arts expression and community connection.” Its website also states, “Thousands of students in San Diego County schools have no access to visual arts education programs. ArtReach exists to help fill this gap by crafting lasting and meaningful creative experiences for young artists that would not otherwise have the resources.” Visit www.artreachsandiego.org for more information.

Advanced registration is not required for the event, which is free and open to the public. The address for the event is 1230 Birmingham Dr., Encinitas, 92024.

North Coast Repertory Theatre to present “The Angel Next Door”

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature “The Angel Next Door” Sept. 9-Oct. 1. (Previews start Sept. 6.)

Capturing the sheer joy, sophistication, and wit of 1940s screwball comedies, playwright Paul Slade Smith (The Outsider; Unnecessary Farce) has brilliantly adapted Ferenc Molnár’s classic farce, Play at the Castle. Join an unforgettable cast of characters as they navigate romance, misunderstandings, and comical situations, setting the stage for a riotous disaster. Brace yourself for a perfect storm of comedic chaos, swept away by irresistible charm and rapid-fire banter. This delightful evening promises a non-stop rollercoaster of mirth, leaving you breathless with laughter.

“The Angel Next Door” is making its world premiere debut at North Coast Repertory Theatre, and will transfer to Laguna Playhouse. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Del Mar racing season’s Family Fun Day

The Del Mar racing season continues through Sept. 10 with a variety of events, including Family Fun Day o n Sunday, Sept. 3, which is a special day packed with fun, free attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

Attractions include bungee trampolines, face painters, rock climbing walls, food trucks, and much more. For more information and a list of events, visit dmtc.com

TEA3 Foundation Sip & Shop luncheon and fundraiser

TEA3 Foundation is holding a Sip & Shop luncheon and fundraiser to benefit Just in Time For Foster Youth at a private home in Rancho Santa Fe on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will feature a sit-down lunch, shopping, and fabulous stories of success.

For the last 20 years, Just in Time For Foster Youth has been serving the needs of foster youth, where JIT functions as an extended family for their transition to adulthood, to help them achieve self-sufficiency and well being. Tea3 is honored to support JIT’s efforts as they help foster youth become confident, capable, and connected productive members of the community.

Tickets are available at tea3foundation.ejoinme.org/tickets

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation to hold 17th Annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event

Tickets are now on sale for Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation’s 17th Annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event to be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22. This event allows kayakers to enjoy a two-hour event at the lagoon that is normally closed to boating, while simultaneously aiding in preserving the lagoon habitat by removing trash.

In the past as much as 1,000 pounds of trash has been collected. Proceeds benefit BLF’s many educational and wetland preservation programs. The cost is $150 for a two-person kayak, and children as young as 6 may participate when accompanied by an adult or guardian. Two-person kayaks, safety equipment, and water safety guides will be provided. For more information, and to register online, visit www.batiquitoslagoon.org. Early registration is advised so participants can reserve their preferred time slots.

Coast to Crest Challenge Hike returns for year seven

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy’s Coast to Crest Challenge hike hits year seven, inviting participants to embark on an unforgettable journey through the stunning landscapes of the San Dieguito River Valley.

This unique challenge offers the flexibility to participate in monthly Walk n’ Talks, completing the designated hikes as a cohesive group, or the freedom to conquer the trails at their own pace, anytime throughout the year. Whether a hiker prefers the camaraderie of a shared adventure or the solitude of a personal expedition, this challenge promises an enriching experience surrounded by nature’s wonders.

Cheryl Goddard, executive director, invites adventurers to join the challenge to explore new trails, reap the rewards of great exercise and the incredible benefits Mother Nature has to offer and experience the joy of hiking with a community of like-minded individuals. Throughout the journey, hikers will have a chance to capture amazing photos of themselves at their favorite spots.

Remember to wear comfortable shoes and bring water to stay hydrated. All participants will receive a C2C patch, this year designed by Canyon Crest Academy student Chaehong Yun.

Register for free at sdrvc.org/events, for any questions email sdrvc@sdrvc.org.

Author events coming up at Diesel, Del Mar

Several events featuring a variety of authors will be held this month at Diesel, A Bookstore in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Visit www.dieselbookstore.com/events for more information.

Cardiff Greek Festival to feature great ‘Food, Fun & Opa!’

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church invites the San Diego community to experience the “Food, Fun & Opa!” at the 43rd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Attendees can enjoy Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed into a Greek island village with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

The Agora will typify a traditional marketplace featuring Greek imports, fine jewelry, artwork, Greek deli, and more. The Kids Fun Zone will ensure children enjoy their time as much as the adults. A chance to win a grand prize of $20,000 cash, an e-bike valued at $ 2,300 for 2nd and 3rd place, and an e-bike valued at $ 2,200 for 4th and 5th place will keep the festival’s excitement going until the very end. Only 750 tickets will be sold for $100 each. Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at cardiffgreekfestival@gmail.com.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue. a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. Admission $ 3 (children under 12, active military, police, and firefighters with ID are free).

For more information, visit www.cardiffgreekfest.com.

Pacific Coast Harmony hosts Special Guest Night

Pacific Coast Harmony, an award-winning 4-part harmony a cappella ensemble, is hosting a special guest night Monday, Sept.11, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pappas Hall, below the church at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, CA 92007.

This is a great opportunity for people who love to sing to enjoy some fun, inclusive musical activities. Visitors may enjoy just watching the rehearsal or are welcome to join in. iPads are provided with music to help guests sing along or learn a “tag.”

Pacific Coast Harmony is a mixed a cappella ensemble based in Encinitas, under the direction of Bonnie McKibben, an award-winning director, International quartet champion, and recording artist.

For more information, visit PacificCoastharmony.org or call (619) 427-6669. If you plan to attend, please advise at PacificCoastHarmonyInfo@gmail.com.

Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 34th Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting, tickets are now on sale. Tickets are expected to sell very quickly due to the increased popularity of the event over recent years, according to a news release.

This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $45 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer, ciders, and non-alcoholic drinks at over 15 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple different venues. There will be live music at a total of eight locations including The Lumberyard Courtyard, Charlie’s Electric Bike, Gelato 101, Station Salon, Coast Law Group, Candles on Tap, Union Kitchen, and Concept Board Shop.

Visit shopencinitas101.com to purchase tickets online.