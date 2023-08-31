One Paseo offers free baby and me bodyweight classes

One Paseo is offering a free family fitness experience meant to nurture the connection between parents and their little ones. The center will host the free baby and me bodyweight classes on Sunday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 10 starting at 10 a.m. on the lawn behind Harland Brewing.

The 45-minute bodyweight class will feature gentle and interactive exercises, led by personal trainer Gianna Ravaglioli . Ravaglioli is certified in pregnancy and postpartum training and has over five years of experience teaching pilates.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats and water.

One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Place.