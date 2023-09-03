Encinitas Oktoberfest toasts German culture on Sept. 24

Bratwurst, beer and Bavarian pretzels will feature heavily in the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s 27th annual Oktoberfest, taking place Sunday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free family-oriented regional festival and artisan faire is open to the public and celebrates German roots and culture. Encinitas’ German roots go back to the colony of Olivenhain, which was founded by German farmers in 1884.

The festival’s food and refreshment tents will serve authentic German beer and food from Tarantino’s Gourmet Sausage and Taste of Poland. The Local Craft Beer Garden celebrates San Diego’s craft beer scene and features local breweries Duck Foot Brewing, Burgeon Beer Company, G’s Hard Ginger Beer, hard cider from Bivouac Ciderworks and Eppig Brewing, which is also the beer stein sponsor. The Family Tent will exclusively serve beer from sponsor Modern Times Beer and Coffee.

Live entertainment will include Bavarian music from the Bavarian Beer Garden Band. Dance troupes from The Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers and the Encinitas Ballet will perform. Bach to Rock Encinitas will DJ the music at the Craft Beer Tent. New this year, local street musicians will be performing live throughout the festival. Additionally, San Diego’s unique photo booth experience Van & Gram will be on hand with its 1980 VW Vanagon “Penelope Cruise” to take Oktoberfest fun photos.

A ceremonial parade will march down Mountain Vista Drive at noon.

The Encinitas Chamber is committed to reducing its environmental impact and has partnered with the Rob Machado Foundation to provide water refill stations. A free shuttle will run from the Flora Vista Elementary School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and there will be parking for bicycles.

The festival will be held along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. Visit encinitasoktoberfest.com for more information.