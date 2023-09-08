Del Mar Sunset Soirée: A night of fun, food and philanthropy

Are you ready for one of the hottest parties in Del Mar? The Rotary Club of Del Mar invites all to join them for the 19th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza, where you will enjoy delicious food and drinks from the area’s finest restaurants and wineries, live music from LP’s Classic Rock Band, and exciting auctions and raffles. This event is a celebration of the club’s achievements and aspirations in the community, and a fundraiser for its local and global causes. Take in the dazzling skyline view as you mix and mingle on Del Mar’s best view deck; sunset is at 6:59 p.m., so there will be plenty of time to view the auction items and bid on your favorites.

For tickets and more information, visit www.delmarsunsetsoiree.org. Please note that this event is for adults only (21+).

The auctions, which are now open, are virtual and in-person. The week-long online auctions will be live throughout the Soirée. Online bidders will also be offered “Buy it Now” opportunities. This year’s auction boasts a variety of enticing items, including luxury and local experience packages, jewelry, premium wines and much more.

Back by popular demand, the auction will be capped off with a “Last Hero” opportunity to win a YETI® hard cooler filled with a baker’s dozen of wines valued at around $100 per bottle.

Founding member of the club and prior Soirée attendee, Monty Woolley sums up the event: “I have been a member of the Rotary Club of Del Mar since its inception, and I have witnessed its growth and achievements over the years. The Sunset Soirée is one of our signature events, and it always brings together a wonderful crowd of people who share our vision and values. I have attended every Soirée since the first one, and I can say that it is always a memorable and enjoyable experience. The food, drinks, entertainment, and auctions are top-notch, and the ocean view is stunning. But, more importantly, the event supports the Rotary Club’s mission of service above self, and that is what makes it truly special.”

The Rotary Club thanks its event sponsors who are helping them make the world a better place. More sponsorship opportunities are available.

The Sunset Soirée is an inspiring and fun-filled evening to help raise funds to support groups at the local level, such as empowering young people, providing scholarships, fostering leadership skills, and more. Event attendees will also learn more about the club’s projects and partners, such as the Scout Troops, the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, a Model United Nations program, a youth music competition, Canine Companions, and Del Mar Lifeguard Association.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Del Mar visit www.delmarrotary.org. You can also make a direct donation online or by mail. If you want to promote your business and support the Rotary Club of Del Mar, you can sign up to advertise in the Official Auction Program.