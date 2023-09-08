Local author and poet to release new anti-bullying children’s picture book

Author Phyllis Schwartz with her new book “Mom Wombat Says Make War No More!”

Encinitas author and poet Phyllis Schwartz has a new children’s picture book being released Sept. 22 titled “Mom Wombat Says Make War No More!” just in time for October’s Bullying Prevention Month.

She will be signing the rhyming anti-bullying book at Warwick’s of La Jolla on Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 2 p.m.

Schwartz will then have a story circle and signing at the Barnes & Noble in Encinitas on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11a.m. to 1p.m. and another at Diesel Del Mar on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3p.m.

Her first book out last year is an upbeat take on how families can deal with a sick or injured loved one:

“When Mom Feels Great, Then We Do Too!”, a rhyming riff on her three experiences fighting cancer.

For a story this newspaper did on Schwartz last year, go to shorturl.at/tAJO9