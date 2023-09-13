Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Xavier Davis and Regina Carter will play Sunday, Sept. 17, at Scripps Research Auditorium in La Jolla as part of the Athenaeum Jazz series.

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• ﻿The La Jolla Garden Club presents Karen England, owner of Edgehill Herb Farm in Vista, giving an “Herb of the Year Perspective” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept.19. The meeting will be at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. lajollagardenclub.org

• Two members of the La Jolla Newcomers Club will offer a training session on bocce at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, to individuals and couples. For details, visit lajollanewcomers.org or call (858) 496-8655.

• Republican Women of California, La Jolla, presents a discussion of California’s fentanyl crisis at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at a location in La Jolla. San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Brian Erickson, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and Kelly McKay of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in San Diego will speak. $40, including lunch. For the address, registration and payment, email skipandtoby@yahoo.com by Friday, Sept. 22.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is offered at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Health & fitness

• Novo Dia presents “Mornings at the Museum: Natural & Plant Medicine” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will include a yoga class, a sound bath and more. $25-$60. bit.ly/NovoDiaSept

• Belmont Village Senior Living presents “Dementia 101: Navigating Challenging Behaviors” at noon Wednesday, Sept. 20. The online discussion will cover difficult behaviors often seen in people with dementia and tips to effectively care for those with the disease. Joyce Mahoney, regional vice president of memory care and programming for Belmont Village, will lead the discussion. A Q&A will follow. Free. Register at belmontvillage.com/webinar. To send questions, email comm@belmontvillage.com.

• Jaruska Solyova presents the yoga class “Breathe Better, Look Younger, Feel Flexible With Yoga” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class will run through Sept. 26. $20 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Art Library presents the new exhibition “Francoise Gilot: Lithographs: 1950-1990” with an opening reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit will run Saturday, Sept. 16, through Saturday, Nov. 11. Admission to the reception and show are free. Gilot was a French artist who arrived in La Jolla in 1969 and lived there until 1995, leaving after the death of her second husband, famed scientist Jonas Salk. Gilot died in June this year. The show will feature many never-before-exhibited lithographs. ljathenaeum.org/upcoming-exhibitions

• The San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at two locations in La Jolla and two more in Pacific Beach. More than 30 professional artists who create in a multitude of media will display their pieces during the tour, which allows patrons to browse art for sale while visiting where some of the artists live and work. Free to attend. sdcoastalartstudios.com

• Quint Gallery hosts an opening reception for an exhibit of drawings by artist Ryan McGinness from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40 drawings are ink, charcoal and acrylic on paper. The exhibit runs through Saturday, Oct. 28. Free. quintgallery.com/exhibitions

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Small Scale” through Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features paintings by Wayne Hulgin and sculptures by Jeff Irwin. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Jo Eager, author of “Healthy by Choice, Not by Chance: Physically, Mentally and Spiritually,” will discuss and sign her book from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Warwick’s bookstore, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. warwicks.com/event/eager-2023

Roberta Wolff and Ernie McCray will star in a staged reading of “Driving Miss Daisy” on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 17-18, at the La Jolla/Riford Library. (La Jolla Theatre Ensemble)

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of “Driving Miss Daisy” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, and 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Alfred Uhry will be directed by John Tessmer and star Roberta Wolff and Ernie McCray. $10-$15 suggested donation.

• The Athenaeum Jazz series returns with violin and piano duo Regina Carter and Xavier Davis performing at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Scripps Research Auditorium, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. $45 for Athenaeum Music & Arts Library members and $50 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/events/jazz-23-0917

• La Jolla Pen Women present the documentary film “Women Talk: Women of History” at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The screening will celebrate Women’s Equality Day commemorating the 103 years since women were granted the right to vote through the 19th Amendment. The documentary was created by filmmaker Nancy Heins-Glaser and principal writer Patricia Watts. Free, including light refreshments.

The Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego in La Jolla will present Love in Exile, featuring musicians Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily, on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Ebru Yildiz)

• The Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego presents Love in Exile at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, featuring musicians Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily, based on their recently released recording of the same name. The amphitheater is at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. $35-$50. amphitheater.ucsd.edu/event/love-in-exile

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Mona Awad as she discusses and signs her new book, “Rouge,” in conversation with Seth Combs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free, or $28 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/awad-2023

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

“Kelly Akashi: Formations” will open Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla. (Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego)

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents the exhibition “Kelly Akashi: Formations” from Thursday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Feb. 18, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Akashi often pairs hand-blown glass or wax forms with bronze casts of her own hand, each a unique record of the slow-changing human body. The show is the first major exhibition and catalog of her work. mcasd.org/exhibitions/kelly-akashi-formations

• Author Laura Picklesimer visits Warwick’s bookstore at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, to discuss and sign her debut novel, “Kill for Love,” in conversation with Halley Sutton at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free, or $28 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/picklesimer-2023

• Arthur Hammons and his Knights perform at Hennessey’s Tavern from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at 811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. Free.

Trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos will perform Sept. 22 as part of the La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series. (La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents its Fourth Friday Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 with trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos and pianist Irving Flores at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an artists reception for the exhibition “Our Beautiful San Diego” from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibit continues through Friday, Oct. 27. (858) 552-1657

• La Jolla-based Bodhi Tree Concerts presents a new version of composer Ricky Ian Gordon’s chamber opera “Autumn Valentine” on Saturday, Sept. 23, at UCSD Park & Market, 1100 Market St., downtown San Diego. Gordon has added three new songs and reworked compositions to the opera, which will be performed with a chamber orchestra and soprano Angelina Réaux and baritone Michael Sokol. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. after a pre-show chat with the composer at 7 p.m. $30-$40. bodhitreeconcerts.org/autumn-valentine

The Gand Band will play Saturday, Sept. 23, at Hennessey’s Tavern in La Jolla. (Provided by The Gand Band)

• The Gand Band plays from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Hennessey’s Tavern, 811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The band plays a mix of 1960s favorites with a 21st-century twist. Free.

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” through Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is about the late “gonzo” journalist. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Art Association presents a summer exhibition through September at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photographs by members of the association. LaJollaArtAssociation.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• La Jolla United Methodist Church hosts a Blessing of the Animals event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in the church rose garden at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. People can bring their pets to be blessed. (858) 454-7108

• Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters is swapping out its standard dinner service on Sunday, Sept. 17, for a family-style, all-you-can-eat steamed Maryland blue crab feast. Seatings will be at 4 and 6:30 p.m. at 2259 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. $85 per person. sandpipersd.com

• The arts and crafts group of the La Jolla Newcomers Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, to work on collage art paper gift tags in a vintage style to use for gifts and activities for special occasions and holidays. For details, visit lajollanewcomers.org or call (858) 496-8655.

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆