Sept. 14 issue: Local and regional events

Author Phyllis Schwartz with her new book “Mom Wombat Says Make War No More!”

Local author and poet to release new anti-bullying children’s picture book, author to appear at bookstores

Encinitas author and poet Phyllis Schwartz has a new children’s picture book being released Sept. 22 titled “Mom Wombat Says Make War No More!” just in time for October’s Bullying Prevention Month.

She will be signing the rhyming anti-bullying book at Warwick’s of La Jolla on Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 2 p.m.

Schwartz will then have a story circle and signing at the Barnes & Noble in Encinitas on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11a.m. to 1p.m. and another at Diesel Del Mar on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3p.m.

Her first book out last year is an upbeat take on how families can deal with a sick or injured loved one:

“When Mom Feels Great, Then We Do Too!”, a rhyming riff on her three experiences fighting cancer.

For a story this newspaper did on Schwartz last year, go to shorturl.at/tAJO9

RSF Republican Women to host guest speaker Amy Reichert at meeting

Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated invites like-minded women to attend its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 9:15 a.m. Join the meeting for a healthy breakfast and great conversation as attendees will hear from speaker Amy Reichert, Republican candidate for county supervisor, District 4. Reichert, who has a degree in political science from SDSU, is a small businesswoman and founder of a nonprofit (Re Open San Diego) that saved thousands of jobs in San Diego from 2021-2023.

RSVP by Monday, Sept. 18 at www.rsfrwf.org. Location: Morgan Run Club & Resort located at 5690 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe. Breakfast: $20.

Dia Del Sol 2023: ‘Meet Me In Morocco’

The Beach & Country Guild invites all to its 54th Dia Del Sol, “Meet Me In Morocco,” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad. The event, which includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auctions, and runway fashion show, raises funds to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are $225. Tickets after Sept. 16 are $250. Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets, more information on Dia Del Sol or email reservations@beachandcountry.org with questions regarding the event.

The Haunted Ghost Town returns to the Heritage Ranch

The Heritage Ranch and Ovation Theatre recently announced the return of The Haunted Ghost Town, an immersive, family-friendly experience opening Oct. 20 at the Heritage Ranch in Encinitas. Due to the popularity of last year’ inaugural event, including sold-out dates, an additional night has been added for 2023.

This year’s haunt will transport visitors back to the Gold Rush era – a time when some folks would do anything for a chance at striking it rich – to explore the doomed mining town of Bitter Gulch and come face-to-face with the souls who remain trapped there forever. Set among restored historic buildings, this experience combines authentic details, rich storytelling based on local legends and the dark history of the Gold Rush, and bone-chilling performances by professionally-trained actors in period-specific costumes. The result is an unforgettable haunted attraction to be enjoyed by all ages.

Nightly tours of The Haunted Ghost Town are available Oct. 20 – 22 and Oct. 27 – 30 with less scary experiences suitable for young children offered from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. followed by more spine-tingling presentations recommended for ages 12+ from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., with the last entry at 8:45 p.m. Refreshments inspired by the Gold Rush era will be available for purchase.

The Haunted Ghost Town is located at 450 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas. Admission is $12 for children ages 10 and under, and $22 for adults. For tickets and more information,visit hauntedtown.org. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged as this event will fill up quickly.

Speaker to discuss ‘Inflation and Monetary Policy’ at UC San Diego Economics Roundtable

The next UC San Diego Economics Roundtable will feature Stanford Professor John Taylor speaking on “Inflation and Monetary Policy.” Breakfast will begin in the UCSD Faculty Club at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, and the talk will begin at 8 a.m. Individuals who cannot make it to the event in person can be invited to register for the Zoom session on their own via this link https://cvent.me/mLZYb9. After the event has concluded, a recording of the talk along with the speakers slide deck will be posted to the UC San Diego Roundtable website.

Parking at UCSD is more difficult than it used to be. If using Uber, the ideal drop-off location would be the Ida and Cecil Green Faculty Club. For those driving to campus, you can purchase a parking permit in the Scholars Parking Structure; for directions see https://facultyclub.ucsd.edu/directions/index.html and look for “Scholars Drive Parking Lot”.

If you would like to attend as a nonsponsored guest, register using https://cvent.me/mLZYb9 for a cost of $75. If you would like to observe the event online using Zoom, register using https://cvent.me/mLZYb9 at no cost.

Solento Surf Festival

The Solento Surf Festival, which represents the vibrant convergence of surfing, film, art, and music, will be held from Sept. 16-23 in Encinitas.

On Sept. 16, SSF launches with the Seaside Beach Takeover—a family-oriented day featuring surf contests, live music, food and drinks, and partner activations.

From Sept. 21 to 23, the historic La Paloma Theatre will showcase the best new surf films, panel discussions with world-class athletes and creatives, live music, and more.

There will be other Community Activations throughout the week including an art show hosted at Four Moons Spa and Pre-Screen Happy Hour at ALOHA Collection. Learn more at solentotequila.com/pages/surffestival

Solutions for Change gala: “An Evening to Remember” features keynote speaker Tim Tebow

As the battle against family homelessness and dependency continues to be a growing concern in San Diego County, Solutions for Change, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to solving the root cause of homelessness by empowering families to end dependency, steps into the forefront with unwavering determination.This organization recently announced it will host its largest event of the year with its upcoming annual gala, “An Evening to Remember” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa with keynote speaker, professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow.

Join Solutions for Change to raise both awareness and critical support to address the complex root causes of family homelessness and empower these families to overcome adversity. For more information about this event and the organization’s mission, visit solutionsforchange.org/event-registration/etr-2023.html

DreamKeepers Project Inc to hold ‘A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends’ event

DreamKeepers Project Inc recently announced that their 18th annual Membership Appreciation Event, “A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends,” will take place on Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at a spectacular private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event will feature an exclusive cooking demonstration by Executive Chef Mourad Jamal of Poseidon Restaurant Del Mar.

There will also be exciting shopping with merchandise from favorite vendors featuring jewelry and artful items for the home. And, of course, the Famous Opportunity Drawing for fabulous gift baskets will conclude the morning of fun.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. The FRC treats the needs of families through residential and outpatient treatment and continuing care. Their goals are to improve the well being of children while promoting family unification, and to assist families to achieve economic and social self-sufficiency.

All are welcome to attend, please come and bring a friend.

RSVP by Friday, Oct. 6 to: contact@dreamkeepersproject.org or 858-756-6993 for details.

There is no charge for this event – please consider bringing a donation for the babies and toddlers at FRC.

Horizon Church to present ‘Unshakable Biblical Worldview Conference’

Horizon Church will host the “Unshakable Biblical Worldview Conference” on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Unshakable line-up features world-class Christian thinkers, authors and gifted speakers “with a heart to educate, equip and establish a Biblical Worldview in our students, church, and greater San Diego Christian community,” according to a news release.

This two-day, no-cost conference is “designed for individuals or groups and is open to anyone ready to grow in their roots deeper in Christ,” according to the news release.

For group or school registration, register the person who is the main point of contact and Horizon’s staff will be in touch to sort out additional group details and accommodations.

For the list of guest speakers at the event, more information and to register for the free conference go to: horizonnc.churchcenter.com/

registrations/events/1907103

27th annual Oktoberfest in Encinitas

Bratwurst, beer and Bavarian pretzels will feature heavily in the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s 27th annual Oktoberfest, taking place Sunday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free family-oriented regional festival and artisan faire is open to the public and celebrates German roots and culture. The event will include great food, beverages, entertainment and more. A ceremonial parade will march down Mountain Vista Drive at noon.

A free shuttle will run from the Flora Vista Elementary School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and there will be parking for bicycles.

The festival will be held along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. Visit encinitasoktoberfest.com for more information.

Skate with a cop at Carmel Valley’s fourth annual Skate Jam

The San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division takes a unique approach to connecting with its community—by breaking out the skateboards cycles and scooters. The fourth annual Skate Jam ’23 will return to the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track on Saturday, Sept. 16, the community’s chance to skate with local police officers.

All ages are welcome for the free event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., which will include music from DJ Lamb Chop, a jumpy, free hot dogs, refreshments, snacks and giveways. Raffle prizes up for grabs include bikes, helmets and a limited print G&S/SDPD custom skate deck.

Before the event begins on Sept. 16, local skaters will attempt to break the record for the most laps without kicking. Last year Blake Sterger broke the record going 444 laps nonstop, roughly 46 miles, without pushing.

The park is located at 5977 Village Center Loop Road, Carmel Valley.

Del Mar Horsepark events

The Del Mar Horsepark is hosting the following events this month: SCHC All Breed & Hunter/Jumper Show, Sept. 14-17, schchorseshows.com; Del Mar Fall Preview (Channel II), Sept. 22-24; Del Mar Fall Classic, Sept. 27-Oct. 1. For more information and a list of events visit hitsdelmar.com.

San Diego Bunnyfest

The San Diego House Rabbit Society will present San Diego Bunnyfest on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Liberty Station, 2705 Cushing Rd., San Diego.

For the past 30 years,the San Diego Bunnyfest has been the largest annual fundraiser for the San Diego House Rabbit Society (SDHRS). This event is an open-air festival. Activities include a silent auction, art social, mini educational lectures, games, children’s crafts and 30+ vendors selling bunny-themed merchandise and services.

The Bunnyfest fundraising goal is $40,000 to help defray its medical bills. Each year, SDHRS rescues hundreds of rabbits, many in need of medical care. All proceeds from Bunnyfest sponsors and attendees will go towards medical expenses, which can exceed $95,000 per year. For more information about Bunnyfest and the activities go to sandiegobunnyfest.org or contact Jennifer Lee at jennifer@sandiegorabbits.org

Rock music festival at historic ranch

A nonprofit rock music festival will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the San Dieguito Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. The event features bands from the local Bach to Rock music school as well as six professional local rock bands. There will be a bar and food. Tickets are $15; $5 for youths under age 18. Proceeds will support the museum and local musicians. Visit sdheritage.org

Square dancing fun for the entire family

All are invited to the next family-friendly square dancing event in Solana Beach on Sept. 23, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. A fun introduction for new dancers.

A caller teaches Modern Western Square Dancing to cheerful music. Enjoy refreshments and fellowship with the Sandpipers Square Dance Club.

These square dancing events are held the fourth Saturday of the month at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Donation: adults $10, children free. Partner or dance experience not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire.

For more information, visit SandpipersSquareDanceClub.org, call 310-710-7530 or email cdkusa@aol.com.

North Coast Rep presents John Denver Tribute

Jim Curry returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre Sept. 18-19 to perform the music of the late John Denver. The music “is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time,” says Curry. Join acclaimed performer Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage.

Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver’s music in sold-out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of John Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.

Jim Curry will be accompanied by his wife, Anne Curry (vocals, guitar and mandolin), Diane Ireland (flutes) and Chris Wills (vocals and keyboard).

John Denver Tribute will run Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.- Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $42 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF to hold High Holiday Services

Join the RSF Jewish community for Chabad Jewish Center of RSF’s “fresh air” High Holiday services filled with meaning and melody. Rosh Hashana begins Sept. 15 and ends Sept. 17. Yom Kippur falls Sept. 24 and 25.

Services are traditional, inspirational and held outdoors in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Guests do not need any prior affiliation to attend.

A 30-minute family service and Shofar blowing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 to accommodate families. Advanced reservation is required. A gourmet Rosh Dinner will be offered as well by reservation only. Log on to jewishrsf.com

For a complete RSF High Holiday service schedule, to make your reservation or for more information contact 858-756-7571 or email info@jewishrsf.com. Also visit www.jewishrsf.com.

Dinner at RSF’s Secret Garden supports Feeding San Diego

Feeding San Diego’s Pairings with a Purpose Dinner Party series will come to Rancho Santa Fe on Thursday, Sept. 28 at The Secret Garden. All funds raised from these one-of-a-kind culinary experiences go to help people facing hunger in San Diego County.

The Sept. 28 dinner will feature a four-course menu from Chef Brad Wise, chef and owner of TRUST Restaurant Group which includes Rare Society in Solana Beach. Guests will dine in the garden and enjoy live entertainment, plus the opportunity to bid on incredible auction items.

All proceeds will support Feeding San Diego’s School Pantry Program, which makes it easy for San Diego families to receive food. This program provides a much-needed support system for low-income families throughout San Diego County.

There are only 100 tickets available for this intimate dinner experience, purchase at tinyurl.com/22pusaxs

Coastal Cleanup Day event

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority as they positively impact the coastal environment during the 39th Annual I Love a Clean San Diego’s Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the San Dieguito Lagoon Staging Area (2801 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, 9201). For more details visit sdrvc.org/events.

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary Fourth Annual beWELL

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 4th Annual beWELL event: Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament on Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Pickleball Training Center, 14343 Silverset Street, Poway, CA 92064.

Registration is open at www.rchalajolla.com. Contact Mina Zolfaghari for sponsor and underwriting opportunities: minasz1@mac.com

Net proceeds benefit the Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

Author Michael Gardiner coming to Diesel, Del Mar

Author events continue at Diesel, A Bookstore in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Author Michael Gardiner will appear at the store on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and sign

Cali Baja Cuisine: Tijuana Tacos, Ensenada Aguachiles, San Diego Cali Burritos + more.

This event is free to attend and will be held in the courtyard at Diesel, A Bookstore in Del Mar. Visit www.dieselbookstore.com/events for more information.