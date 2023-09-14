Community Picnic in Del Mar promises fun for the whole family

The Del Mar Foundation’s annual Community Picnic returns on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar, with games, live music, and activities for all ages. Booths representing Del Mar nonprofits and the lifeguards will be there, with Del Mar Community Connections offering up Del Mar’s famous lemon cake.

Picnic sponsor Board & Brew will have sandwiches on a first come, first served basis, and sponsor Viewpoint Brewing Co. will provide beer in a beer garden (look for the white picket fence). The rock and roll band Strange Brew will be on hand for great live music. No registration is required for this free community event. Visit www.delmarfoundation.org for more information. Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar.